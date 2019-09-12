Pompano Beach Cultural Center Presents BORN JUST NOW

Montage, a monthly installment of The Pompano Beach Cultural Center, supports emerging filmmakers with screenings, meet-n-greets and Q&A sessions. This month, the film Born Just Now, Robert Adanto's award-winning documentary, captures an in-depth look at performance artist Marta Jovanović and the multitude of challenges she faced during times of war. Montage takes place September 26 at 7pm at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center. Tickets are FREE and are available at www.ccpompano.org or at the door.

"This is a riveting documentary," said Phyllis Korab, Cultural Affairs Director. "Adanto brilliantly tells the story of a gifted artist who examines her abusive relationship with her husband during volatile times in Serbia. This film showcases Marta's strength and endurance, while reflecting the journey of so many."

Born Just Now is a documentary film that profiles the astonishing works of Serbian artist Marta Jovanović. Adanto's film examines intimacy, motherhood, and the trauma of the Balkan wars as seen through Jovanović's provocative art works. Jovanović often inserts herself into her art form in surprising ways that may shock or provoke thought.

In one of the film's most talked about scenes, Marta creates an installation of pantyhose-like sleeves stuffed with eggs, one egg per pantyhose dangling from a ceiling. She then proceeds to smash the eggs with a hammer, letting the contents of the eggshells wash over her. Jovanović relates this action art to her own experience of coming to terms with missing the chance to become a mother.

An official selection of the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival 2018, Born Just Now, was winner of the 2018 Beldocs International Documentary Film Festival, Serbia.

A fellow of The Sundance Institute Documentary Program, Robert Adanto earned his MFA in Acting at NYU Tisch School of the Arts. He made his directorial debut with The Rising Tide in 2008, a feature-length documentary exploring the explosive Chinese contemporary art scene and continues to produce award-winning films that have been presented at international film festivals and leading museums around the globe.

The Pompano Beach Cultural Center is located at 50 West Atlantic Blvd. Pompano Beach, FL 33445.





