Pigs Do Fly Productions Presents THE LOST VIRGINITY TOUR

Four women 'of a certain age' will take to the road and revisit the locales where each lost her virginity in Pigs Do Fly Productions' The Lost Virginity Tour by Cricket Daniel. There will be a preview performance on October 31st and the production will run from November 1st through November 24th at Empire Stage in Fort Lauderdale.

The Lost Virginity Tour is a funny, profound, and provocative play about four women in their golden years - not talking about their grandkids or their knitting circles, but talking about sex and love, and recalling their 'first time' with often hilarious but sometimes harrowing detail. This humorous and adventurous road trip through memories conjures up the choices we make that shape our lives forever, and the friendships that hold us up when we can't walk on our own.

Deborah Kondelik, who directed Pigs Do Fly's recent sold out production of 2 Across, will helm The Lost Virginity Tour: "Old folks ain't what they used to be! And Pigs Do Fly Productions has a noteworthy mission - to do productions that feature characters over 50 years of age, and oftentimes much older," she says. "The plays we present are populated with vibrant, intriguing characters who make "getting older" much more fun than the typical older characters we saw in plays of bygone eras. This play by Cricket Daniel is a perfect fit for Pigs Do Fly because it features four unique women taking an inimitable, one-of-a-kind road trip. Everyone should come along for the ride because it promises to be filled with tons of raucous laughter and also a few poignant tears."

Pigs Do Fly founder and Executive Producer Ellen Wacher agrees: "Pigs Do Fly stands for people over 50 living interesting, active lives," she says. "And...WOW! The Lost Virginity Tour fits our mission to a "T". It has humor, some serious moments, and always strong characters who reflect our lives and who we are today. We have assembled an amazing cast and I totally believe that those who come will be affected by this play - I know it will inspire laughter, introspection, reflection, and even a few tears."

Kondelik and Wacher have assembled an impressive cast to travel together on The Lost Virginity Tour: Leigh Bennett, Barbara Bradshaw, Diana D'Ambrosio, and Barbara Sloan will, as Sloan's character Rita says "...Make like dough and roll"!

"As a playwright, it is very gratifying to give female actresses of a certain age a great vehicle to shine on stage," playwright Cricket Daniel said recently. "Having a play with one leading role for the older actress is rare, let alone four. It was fun to create these characters who get to laugh, cry, and play together on stage. As a former actress, I would have killed to play one of these roles!"

Cricket Daniel holds a theater degree from UC Santa Barbara and studied Shakespeare in Cambridge, England. She has an extensive background in improv, stand-up and theater. Cricket was a member of the national improv troupe Comedy Sportz and has performed stand-up at The Ice House and The Improv and has performed regularly in local community theatre productions. Her short play Break Dreams has been staged in New York City, Miami, Colorado Springs, Eugene, Oregon, and in Austin, TX. Her full-length play Love, Laughter & Lucci took home Best Production, Best Actress and Best Actor awards at the 2012 Golden Gravel Awards. Her full-length play Helen On Wheels was a finalist in the 2015 New Play Development Workshop through Route 66 Theatre in Chicago. Cricket is a 2012 recipient of an Arts, Beautification, and Culture Award for her contribution to local theater and is a member of The Dramatist Guild of America. She lives in Bend, Oregon with her husband and daughter.

The Lost Virginity Tour will run from October 31st (preview performance) through November 24th. Tickets for The Lost Virginity Tour are $39 and are available online at www.pigsdoflyproductions.com or by calling 866-811-4111. Performances are on Friday, and Saturday at 8 pm, and on Sunday at 5 pm. All performances will take place Empire Stage, 1140 N. Flagler Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304.

For more information about Pigs Do Fly Productions, please visit www.pigsdoflyproductions.com. For more information about Ellen Wacher, please visit www.ellenwacher.com. To arrange for interviews, or for photos, or to arrange to see the production, please contact Carol Kassie at carol@carolkassie.com / 561-445-9244.

Funding for this project is provided in part by the Broward County Board of County Commissioners as recommended by the Broward Cultural Council.





