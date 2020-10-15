NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale Announces Four New Board Members

Ming Chan, Suzi Cordish, Barbara Fosco and Joan Levien Robertson join the Museum’s Board of Governors.

NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale has announced the appointment of Ming Chan, Suzi Cordish, Barbara Fosco and Joan Levien Robertson to its Board of Governors.

"We are honored to have these dynamic women join our excellent board, said

Francie Bishop Good, chair of NSU Art Museum's Board of the Governors. "Their experience and creativity will be tremendous assets to the museum as it continues to grow and broaden its audience."

"We are thrilled to welcome these four accomplished leaders," said Bonnie Clearwater, NSU Art Museum director and chief curator. "Their perspectives and range of experience in the areas of business, art, education and philanthropy will be invaluable to the Museum as we further our mission to provide innovative and enriching arts and educational experiences for our growing audiences in both the physical and virtual realms."

Ming Chan has a background in tech innovation that spans several sectors such as banking, finance, manufacturing, government and education. Her strengths in tech innovation and international business include research, design & development, restructuring organizations, strategic planning, and leading positive change. She finds the most satisfaction in bringing a vision to fruition. Her early formal education in fine arts, music, foreign languages, and cultures has served her career in organizational leadership well, and now brings her full circle to the world of art and education. She is an alumna of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Wellesley College.

Suzi Cordish is an ambassador and advocate for contemporary art who has 35 years of experience building alliances to support arts initiatives and emerging artists. Currently, she serves as a member of the board of the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami. She is a former president of the board of The Creative Capital Foundation and a former president and board member of Maryland Art Place. She has also served on boards of the Maryland Institute College of Art and Maryland Public Broadcasting Foundation. She has been appointed to serve on commissions for the arts under two Maryland governors, including the Maryland State Arts Council, and the Governor's Commission on the Future of the Arts. As a member of the Maryland State Arts Council, she helped to draft legislation that resulted in the passage of a State Bill to fund public art. The Cordish Companies has developed some of the most successful casino hotel resorts including the Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos in Hollywood and Tampa, FL, as well as Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, which features The Cordish Art Collection, a contemporary art collection curated by Suzi and David Cordish, her husband and the company's Chairman. The company is currently developing a world-class mixed-use resort destination in Pompano, FL, Live! Resorts Pompano, in partnership with Caesars Entertainment.

Barbara Fosco has for the past 30 years dedicated herself to the arts and early childhood education. She is the creator of her foundation that provides opportunities in the arts for children, young artists and promotion of the arts. She has been involved in chairing various fundraising campaigns for many institutions; Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago, IL; Ann and Robert Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, IL; Anderson Ranch Art Center, Snowmass, CO; Perspectives Charter School of Chicago; the North Shore Auxiliary of the Chicago Children's Bureau. She served on the Smart Museum Board of Governors of the University of Chicago and was a member of the Smart's Collection Committee. She also served on the boards of PAWS Chicago; Chairman and Board Member of the Medical Research Institute Council of Children's Memorial Hospital, Chicago; Chairman and member of the North Shore Auxiliary of the Chicago Children's Bureau; Perspectives Charter School of Chicago; the Women's Board of the Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago; the Performance Committee for the Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago and Trustee of the Anderson Ranch Arts Center, Snowmass, CO. She currently serves on the Artadia Board of Directors, a national non-profit supporting visual artists. She is a collector of 20th century minimalist and conceptualist art, contemporary photography and the work of emerging artists.

Joan Levien Robertson is the Co-Founder and CEO of Robertson Forwarding (RFC Logistics), an international woman and minority-owned freight-forwarding and logistics company that she established in 1968 with her late husband, Alvin, and retired in 2016. The company serves businesses, government agencies and organizations throughout the world with air and ocean shipping, warehousing, logistics, documentation and regulations associated with international trade. Born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica, she is a graduate of NYU Stern School of Business. She was named International Business Woman of the Year by Women in International Trade and was inducted into the Florida Customs Brokers and Freight Forwarders Hall of Fame. She previously served on the board of the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA) and for many years has been an active supporter and participant in South Florida's arts and cultural community.

NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale is located at One East Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL. For information, please visit nsuartmuseum.org or call 954-525-5500. Connect with the Museum on social media @nsuartmuseum.

