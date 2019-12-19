Mizner Park Cultural Center Releases December and January Schedule

Mizner Park Cultural Center is quickly becoming one of South Florida's 'go to' spots for an exciting and eclectic mix of theatre, music, comedy, and even film. The venue, well-located in Boca Raton's Mizner Park, will play host a wide variety of entertainment in December and January, hosting Broadway's Tovah Feldshuh in a brand new Broadway-bound musical, comedian Jeff Norris, a film about bridge, an evening of romantic music, and the delightful interactive Secret Comedy of Women. Numerous other performances will take place as well.

On December 28th Italian tenor Franco Corso will team up with Gypsy Flamenco Guitarist Murat Turan to perform in A Night of Passion - From Bocelli to The Gypsy Kings, showcasing a fusion of Lakatos' flamenco and Spanish guitar styles with Corso's versatile voice that ranges from baritone to tenor.

Aces & Knaves - A Film About Bridge will be screened for one night only, on December 29th. A fascinating documentary about the game of bridge, directed by Jackie Paré, the film zooms in on the players, the scandals, and the intense competition inside the world of bridge. Featuring interviews with some of the world's best players, including aspiring ace Bill Gates.

From January 8th - 10th, six-time Tony and Emmy nominated star Tovah Feldshuh will star in the South Florida premiere of Tovah is Leona, a musical production featuring highlights from the new Broadway-bound musical Queen of Mean, based on Piers Ransdell's New York Times best-selling biography of Leona Helmsley. (Please note, this show is completely sold out.)

Las Vegas and Atlantic City favorite, comedian Jeff Norris (January 24th) has been called one of the most quick-witted acts working today. Hardly pausing for breath, he tears through his material - keeping audiences alert and in stitches from beginning to end.

The Secret Comedy of Women will run from January 15th through February 23rd. A laugh-out-loud immersive theatrical celebration that exuberantly triumphs over the challenges of womanhood, this two-woman show liberates the female experience through a rollicking spectacle of sweetly sharp comedy, songs, dances, and stories. From boys to bras, and pantyhose to menopause, The Secret Comedy of Women "inspires many laughs and 'ahhs' of recognition" (Charlotte Observer).

Tickets to each of these performances, as well as many other Mizner Park Cultural Center performances are on sale now and can be purchased online at http://miznerparkculturalcenter.com or by phone at 844-672-2849. Ticket details are below.

The Mizner Park Cultural Center is located at

201 Plaza Real,

Boca Raton, FL 33432.

Website: http://miznerparkculturalcenter.com/





