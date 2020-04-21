Milagro Center To Distribute Food to People in Need

Milagro Center, which provides after-school programs for at-risk children and teens in Delray Beach, is partnering with two local hunger organizations to provide meals for its families, many of whom have lost jobs and lack opportunity due to the Coronavirus crisis.

The address is 695 Auburn Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444. Milagro is working with Hospitality Helping Hands and Living Hungry to provide the meals.

Milagro Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit agency whose mission is to enrich children's lives through cultural arts, academic support and living values, benefiting both the children served and their families as well as the community. Milagro Center's vision is to be a center of inspiration that unites our society. The Center was established in 1997 housing art exhibits, outreach programs, and afterschool/summer camp programs for disadvantaged children.

Since 2003, the Center has focused on providing superior arts education, academic enrichment, living values education, and mentoring for at-risk children, youth, and families living at or below the federal poverty level in South Florida. On site at the Milagro Center, disadvantaged children and youth experience art and academic enrichment daily in an environment that encourages creativity and learning.

For more information, call 561-279-2970 or visit www.MilagroCenter.org.





