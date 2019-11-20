Michael Goodman Elected as Chair of the Florida Theatrical Association

Michael Goodman, founder and owner of GPR | Goodman Public Relations, has been elected as the chair of the Florida Theatrical Association. This non-profit presenter of Broadway in Orlando, Miami and Fort Lauderdale has donated nearly $2 million in scholarships and grants to arts organizations throughout the state of Florida during its 30-year history.

"We are thrilled to appoint Michael Goodman, a veteran performing arts advocate and community leader, as our chair for the next three years," said Larry Watchorn, executive director of the Florida Theatrical Association. "Michael's incredible repertoire of raising awareness for nonprofit organizations, promoting quality programming and fostering outreach programs is commendable. We look forward to his vision and contributions."

For more than 25 years, Michael Goodman has been supporting the arts in South Florida. He is currently a dedicated board member of Slow Burn Theatre Company and Art & Culture Center Hollywood. He is the current Board Chair of Neighbors 4 Neighbors. His past Board commitments have been on behalf of ArtServe, the City of Wilton Manors, City of Oakland Park, GLBX Council/Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce, Arc Broward, Gilda's Club and Junior Achievement. He is the recipient of numerous honors such as the 2014 Arts Leader of the Year from Art & Culture Center Hollywood, 2013 Leadership Broward Foundation "Profiles in Leadership" Award, 2007 Encore Award from ArtServe and others from South Florida Business Journal, IABC and more.

Through his firm, GPR | Goodman Public Relations, Goodman promotes a variety of initiatives for nonprofit organizations including History Fort Lauderdale, Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus, Harvey Milk Foundation, The Pride Center at Equality Park, Funding Arts Broward and Heart Gallery of Broward County.

Florida Theatrical Association (FTA) is the non-profit presenter of Broadway in Orlando, Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Founded in 1989, FTA's mission is to educate and develop new theatre audiences, while encouraging and preserving the presentation of touring Broadway theatre. Some of the most important work FTA does throughout the year involves youth outreach and education programs, which are a crucial part of expanding and supporting new audiences in the Florida arts community. During their 30-year history, FTA has donated nearly $2 million in scholarships and grants to arts organizations throughout the state of Florida.

GPR | Goodman Public Relations is a full-service public relations company with a history of developing successful strategic campaigns and maximizing results.





