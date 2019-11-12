Lynn University and Jan McArt, producer and director of theatre arts program development, today announced that the popular Mabel Mercer Foundation's Cabaret at Lincoln Center Comes to Live at Lynn series will return in 2020 on five Wednesdays from January through May. This year, Lynn also celebrates the 10-year anniversary of the Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center, where cabaret artists will present intimate evenings of song, story and joie de vivre.

Series subscriptions are available at $150, with individual concerts only $40. Tickets can be purchased by phone at +1 561-237-9000, online at lynn.edu/events or at the box office.

Jan. 15

Todd Murray starring in Croon ... When a Whisper Becomes a Song

Wednesday: 7:30 p.m.

Journey with Todd Murray through the evolution of American pop music from the '20s to the present, transformed by the invention of the microphone and radio. Featuring hits from Leonard Cohen, Duke Ellington, Elvis, Sinatra, The Beatles and Bing Crosby.

Location: Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center

Tickets: $40

Feb. 12

Shana Farr in Whistling Away the Dark Through Songs of Julie Andrews

Wednesday: 7:30 p.m.

Farr intertwines melodies synonymous with Julie Andrews into an evening of standards by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Lerner and Loewe, and the Gershwins, along with stories of how a young English girl became America's sweetheart.

Location: Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center

Tickets: $40

March 4

Stearns Matthews in Me and the Twins Rock the Gershwins

Wednesday: 7:30 p.m.

Matthews teams up with pianist/composer/arranger twin brothers Adam and Matt Podd for a rollicking good time through the songs of brothers George and Ira Gershwin. This eclectic program features four-handed piano arrangements.

Location: Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center

Tickets: $40

April 8

Joshua Lance Dixon in Pack of One

Wednesday: 7:30 p.m.

Dixon pays tribute to the Rat Pack with a show that takes you from their Hollywood beginnings to the lounges of Atlantic City and Las Vegas. He captures the white dinner jacket sophistication of a bygone era with "Fly Me to the Moon" and "Mister Bojangles."

Location: Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center

Tickets: $40

May 13

Valerie Lemon in The Jane Froman Songbook: A Song in My Heart

Wednesday: 7:30 p.m.

With a sophisticated show, elegant look and nostalgic songs, honey-voiced Valerie Lemon transports the audience to the heyday of New York's '40s and '50s nightclub scene with the most memorable numbers from the Jane Froman songbook.

Location: Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center

Tickets: $40





Related Articles Shows View More Fort Lauderdale Stories

More Hot Stories For You