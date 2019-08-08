LA NOCHE Staged Reading Announced At Area Stage Company

Maria Banda-Rodaz, executive director of the award-winning Area Stage Company, will direct a Spanish-language reading of "LA NOCHE / THE NIGHT," a new play by Jose Luis Acosta. This production will have a cross-Atlantic dual premiere next year at the Cervantes Theater in London, in English, and at the Area Stage Company in Coral Gables, in Spanish.

The Area Stage Company is pleased to partner once again with the South Florida Theatre League to host "Stages of the Sun: Readings of Short Plays by South Florida Theatre League Playwrights" as part of the League's 2019 Summer Theatre Fest.

Jose Luis Acosta (@acostasalmeron), of Madrid, Spain, is a scriptwriter and screenwriter, director and producer for NBC Universal International Studios. Maria Banda-Rodaz (@areastage), originally from Ecuador, co-founded Area Stage Company with husband John Rodaz in 1989. South Florida Theatre League (@SouthFLTheatre) is your source for all theatre in South Florida.

Area Stage Company is an award-winning professional theater company that for 30 years has staged provocative, world-class theatre and musical productions. ASC has continuously produced a mix of contemporary plays, musicals, and original new works, becoming one of South Florida's most influential theatre companies. ASC now houses a professional theatre company, a conservatory for young performers, and a theatre program for people with developmental disabilities.

Starts at 7:30 pm. Please arrive early, as seats are available on a first-come basis only.

Admission is FREE.

Area Stage Company, 1560 South Dixie Highway, Suite 103, Coral Gables FL 33146

Tel. 305-666-2078.





