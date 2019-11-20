Jan McArt's New Play Readings Return To Lynn University

Lynn University and Jan McArt, producer and director of theatre arts program development, today announced the return of Jan McArt's New Play Readings with the romantic comedy With Eyes Closed by playwright Martha Patterson.

Under the leadership and guidance of McArt, this program develops new plays by highly acclaimed playwrights through staged readings in the Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center. The series is presented in memory of beloved associate producer, Tony Finstrom.

Jan. 13

With Eyes Closed

Written by Martha Patterson

Directed by Margaret Ledford

Monday: 7:30 p.m.

When 20-something political crank Jane meets a math-loving cab driver, Rich, sparks fly. Once married, will she be able to retain her love for the man who thinks she's too left-wing, or will her politics send Rich off the deep end?

Tickets: $10

The two remaining presentations this season of Jan McArt's New Play Readings include:

Feb. 10

That's My Time

Written by Clay Cartland

March 2

His Heroine

Written by Michael Aman

Directed by Peter Pileski

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased by phone at +1 561-237-9000, online at lynn.edu/events or at the box office.

Lynn University is an independent college based in Boca Raton, Florida, with approximately 3,000 students from nearly 100 countries. U.S. News & World Report has named it among the most innovative and international universities. Lynn's NCAA Division II Fighting Knights have won 25 national titles, its Conservatory of Music features a world-renowned faculty of performers and its nationally recognized Institute for Achievement and Learning empowers students with learning differences. The school's Dialogues curriculum and award-winning iPad program help Lynn graduates gain the intellectual flexibility and global experience to fulfill their potential in an ever-changing world. For more information, visit lynn.edu.

The 750-seat Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center at Lynn University is recognized by College Degree Search as one of the "25 Most Amazing Campus Arts Centers." It features superb acoustics, a modern lighting system and flexible spaces. The Wold hosts events, theater productions and concerts year-round and is home to the Lynn Conservatory of Music and professional Live at Lynn series. Learn more about Lynn events at lynn.edu/events.





