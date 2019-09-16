“James Bond” Inspired Benefactor Party Kicks Off Coral Gables Gala Season

On Thursday, September 19, a bevy of benefactors and sponsors will don their Saville Row Suits and Sloane Street frocks for "Diamonds are Forever..." a 007 inspired affair that promises to bring out glamorous Bond Girls and 007 imposters - all for a good cause.

Patrons will raise a - shaken, not stirred - glass at the Biltmore's Lower Lounge to toast the honorees of this year's Biltmore Ball to benefit the Coral Gables Community Foundation: Jim & Susan Carr for the Philanthropy Award, Gene & Frances Sevilla-Sacasa for the Arts & Culture Award presented by Trish & Dan Bell, Earl & Christy Powell for the Jerry Santeiro Community Award, Dr. Paul George for the Education Award, Andre Dawson for the Sports & Wellness Award presented by Doctors Hospital and Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute and Mercedes-Benz of Coral Gables for the Landmark Award presented by The Biltmore.

The Diamonds are Forever... party is a prelude to the Biltmore Ball, the Foundation's annual gala, this year held on Friday, October 11th with a Windsor Wonderland theme, where all things British including the Fabulous Four will be celebrated and the pomp and circumstance of a coronation ceremony will be on display. The black-tie fundraiser supports the pivotal outreach efforts of the Coral Gables Community Foundation.

Co-chaired for the fifth year by Sissy DeMaria-Koehne and once again with Lauren Harrison, the gala will transport patrons to an evening of enchantment and unparalleled elegance.

"Just like Kensington Palace itself, the Biltmore Hotel with its storied past and rich history of entertaining world leaders, will serve as the quintessential backdrop, dazzling guests with its magnificent array of courtyards, gardens, fountains, ballrooms and utter majesty," said co-chair Sissy DeMaria-Koehne, President of Kreps DeMaria PR & Marketing.

For almost 30 years, the Foundation has provided the philanthropic conduit connecting beneficiaries and benefactors to fund programs with the greatest impact and benefit to "The City Beautiful." The Foundation leads with its community giving efforts to local organizations as well as sponsoring cultural activities like Umbrella Sky and awarding annual scholarships.

This year's sponsors to date include: Platinum Sponsors Trish & Dan Bell, Jim & Susan Carr, Baptist Health South Florida and Doctors Hospital and Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute; Host The Biltmore Hotel; Gold Sponsors Kreps DeMaria Public Relations & Marketing and Bacardi; Silver Sponsor Powell Family Foundation and Gene & Frances Sevilla-Sacasa; Valet Sponsor Mercedes-Benz of Coral Gables; Gem Sponsor Belmont Village Senior Living, Coastal Construction and MG Developer; Fashion Sponsor Neiman Marcus Coral Gables; Media Sponsors Miami Herald, South Florida Luxury Guide; Windsor Sponsor The Coral Gables Magazine; Video Sponsor Daniel Varela and In-Kind Sponsors British Consulate-General Miami, British American Business Council Miami, Pantry Liquors and Stone & Equipment.

In addition to live entertainment by the Beatlemaniax, guests will enjoy a silent auction filled with exotic worldwide travel excursions, luxury retail items, and gift certificates -- all benefiting the important mission of the Foundation. "The Biltmore Ball: London Calling, Windsor Wonderland" begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Biltmore Hotel, 1200 Anastasia Ave, Coral Gables, Fla. 33134 on Friday, October 11th. Attire is black-tie with a British flair. For more information on how to attend or sponsor the event -- or for additional details about the Coral Gables Community Foundation -- contact Mary Snow, 305.446.9670, mary@gablesfoundation.org, or visit www.gablesfoundation.org.





