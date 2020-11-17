Funding Arts Broward 2022 Grant Applications Are Now Available

Funding Arts Broward (FAB), a non-profit volunteer-based arts organization committed to preserving and cultivating the arts in Broward County, has opened its grant applications for 2022 funding.

Local nonprofit arts and organizations are encouraged to apply, online, for one of three tiered program-specific category grants awarding up to $15,000 at fundingartsbroward.org/grants. For the first time, FAB is also offering Education Grants dedicated to art appreciation and skill acquisition for grades K-12. Eligible organizations may apply for both a Visual and Performing Arts Grant and an Education Grant. The deadline to apply to be considered for 2022 funding is January 22, 2021.

"By supporting visual and performing arts organizations, our goal is to fund creative and innovative performances, productions, and exhibitions that will stimulate the minds and capture the imaginations of our community's diverse audiences," said Ed Hashek, president of FAB. "We're excited to announce the addition of an Education Grants tier to nurture and inspire future generations of multidisciplinary artists."

FAB 2022 grants will be awarded in amounts and categories as follows:

Organizations with an annual budget over $1 million may be awarded a FAB 2022 Visual and Performing Arts Grant for $5,000 to $15,000.

Organizations with an annual budget under $1 million may be awarded a FAB 2022 Visual and Performing Arts Grant for $5,000 to $10,000.

Organizations with an annual budget under $100,000 may be awarded a FAB 2022 Visual and Performing Arts Grant for $2,000 to $5,000.

Organizations applying for an Education Grant may be awarded from $2,000 to $10,000, based on the organization's budget.

Earlier this year, FAB awarded 2021 grants ranging from $2,500 - $14,500 to 37 recipient organizations, totaling $300,000, bringing its monetary disbursement to date up to $3.6 million. Beneficiaries included Art and Culture Center of Hollywood, Ashanti Cultural Arts & Enrichment, Broward Performing Arts Foundation, Japan Arts, Old Dillard Foundation, Slow Burn Theatre Company, South Florida Pride Wind Ensemble and Symphony of the Americas.

FAB is supported by membership and 100% of those dues go toward grants that preserve and cultivate the arts in Broward County. FAB is also supported by its corporate partners The Las Olas Company, Atlass Insurance, BBX Capital, Northern Trust, Worth Avenue Yachts, Casa D'Angelo, Nova Southeastern University, The Howland Group, Roscioli Yachting Center, Pallant Insurance Agency and Craig Zinn Automotive Group.

To apply for FAB 2022 grants, organizations must be based in Broward, Palm Beach or Miami-Dade County and offer visual, music or performing arts focused programming in Broward County. Eligibility requirements can be found at www.fundingartsbroward.org.

For questions about the application process or instructions for completion, please email fabgrants@gmail.com. To learn more about FAB, including how to become a member or support the arts, visit www.fundingartsbroward.org.

