Florida Theatres Join Red Alert Initiative to Bring Government Attention to Their Financial Situation

Theatres taking part are the Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, the Florida Theatre, and the Thrasher Horne Center.

Theatres in Florida will light their lights in red to call attention to the financial situation caused by the health crisis, WJCT reports.

The theatres, including The Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, the Florida Theatre in Downtown Jacksonville, and the Thrasher Horne Center in Orange Park, are doing this as part of the Red Alert initiative.

The lights will be red from 9 p.m. to midnight on September 1.

"Performing arts venues are closed because we know that COVID-19 spreads within intimate, closed spaces, which of course perfectly describes a theatre or club. We were the first to close and will be the last to open. We're happy to do it, but we are without income, and need help," said Florida Theatre President Numa Saisselin.

Read more on WJCT.

