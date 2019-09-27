Celebrate diversity in film achievement with the 11th annual Fort Lauderdale Edition of the OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival, a bi-annual film festival designed to inspire, entertain, educate and encourage a sense of community through international and culturally diverse media that offer historical and contemporary perspectives on the LGBTQ+ experience. Presented by Gilead, Broward County, and Culture Builds Florida, this year's hotly anticipated film festival will spotlight 33 stirring, contemplative, comedic and creative full-length features plus 18 inventive shorts from 13 countries, panel discussions with filmmakers and talent, and various parties and special events.

The festival kicks off on October 10 with the Southeast premiere of "Adam" and a Q&A with its star, Nicholas Alexander, at the Museum of Discovery & Science AutoNation IMAX 3D Theater. Directed by Rhys Ernst, this lively coming of age comedy of errors follows a young high-schooler (Alexander) as he navigates life, love and Brooklyn's young LGBTQ+ community. An after-party with cocktails, hors d'oeuvres and entertainment plus special recognition of community partners will take place at Stache.

Additional films throughout the festival run will be screened at the Classic Gateway Theatre (1820 East Sunrise Boulevard) and Savor Cinema (503 Southeast 6th Street) in Fort Lauderdale.

Tickets for the 11th annual Fort Lauderdale Edition of the OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival Opening Night showing of "Adam" plus the afterparty are $65. Additional tickets and a full schedule of films is available at outshinefilm.com/films/program. A full schedule of parties and special events can be found at outshinefilm.com/events.

The OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival is a bi-annual film festival with a mission to inspire, entertain, and educate; encouraging a sense of community through international and culturally diverse film, video and other media that offer historical and contemporary perspectives on the LGBTQ+ experience. Launched separately - in 1998, as The Miami Gay & Lesbian Film Festival, and in 2008, as the Fort Lauderdale Gay & Lesbian Film Festival - both were brought together under one brand to become OUTshine Film Festival, underscoring its brightness, broad appeal and dynamic multicultural locations, the nonprofit festival is critically and internationally acclaimed as the largest LGBTQ+ cultural arts happenings in South Florida. OUTrageous. OUTspoken. And OUTstanding in what we deliver.

For more information and tickets, call 877-766-8156 or visit outshinefilm.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Fort Lauderdale Stories

More Hot Stories For You