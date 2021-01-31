Broward Center Prepares to Bring Broadway Series Back in November

The Broward Center For the Performing Arts has announced that its Broadway series will return in November 2021.

There will be new health and safety guidelines in place including a new HVAC system, required masks, daily health screenings and temperature checks for staff and performers, and more. Learn more here.

Season Updates:

COME FROM AWAY, Disney's FROZEN and AIN'T TOO PROUD: have been added to the season lineup.

THE PROM: originally scheduled for February 23 -28, 2021, is being rescheduled to December 14 -19, 2021. It will still be part of the current season.

TOOTSIE: originally scheduled for October 12 -24, 2021, is being rescheduled to January 11 -23, 2022. It will still be part of the current season.

CATS: originally schedule for June 15 -27, 2021 has been rescheduled to April 5 -10, 2022 as a Subscriber Choice option, reducing its performance schedule from two weeks to one week. Current subscribers that selected The Band's Visit, as their Subscriber Choice, will automatically be moved into Cats. Subscribers that selected The Prom, as their Subscriber Choice, have the option of now adding Cats to their package.

PRETTY WOMAN: originally scheduled for March 9 -21, 2021, is being rescheduled to May 4 -15, 2022. It will still be part of the current season.

HAMILTON and THE BAND'S VISIT: These engagements are unable to be rescheduled at this time and the shows are now no longer a part of your Broadway season. The Broward Center is working to reschedule them for a future season.

Learn more and stay up to date at https://fortlauderdale.broadway.com/.