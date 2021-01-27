ArtServe's CHANGING LANDSCAPES Multi-Media Exhibition To Boost Environmental Awareness

With awareness and action on climate change, sea level rise and environmental sustainability at the forefront of current global concerns, ArtServe announces the opening of its annual environmental exhibition "Changing Landscapes" on Thursday, March 4. Admission is free to Changing Landscapes and all of its virtual and in-person educational events.

Artists who would like to exhibit as part of Changing Landscapes are invited to submit their work for consideration until Friday, February 12.

"Environmental art is portrayed through a wide range of artistic practices representing various approaches to depicting nature," ArtServe Executive Director Jason Hughes explained. "Changing Landscapes will show ecologically and socially motivated types of works based on environmental protection, contemporary environmental concerns, the conservation of flora and fauna and the harmonious coexistence between human beings and nature."

Presented by title sponsor PNC Bank with support from a Funding Arts Broward grant, Changing Landscapes will feature multi-media artwork and performances that promote environmental awareness and sustainable practices and/or explore threats to local and global environments. In keeping with the 2021 Earth Day theme of "Restore Our Earth," Changing Landscapes will endeavor to impart a sense of urgency in addressing the negative human impact on South Florida's fragile ecosystem.

"Through Changing Landscapes, we want to celebrate climate solutions and ecological sustainability initiatives, as well as show how humanity must be anchored and connected to the natural environment in a social, philosophical, economical and spiritual way," ArtServe Chief Curator Sophie Bonet said.

For all in-person events, ArtServe will follow guidance and protocols from the Centers for Disease and Prevention, Department of Health, and local and state government officials. All COVID-19 best practices will be implemented for the safety of guests, artists and staff.

To assist in observing COVID protocols, ArtServe's current gallery hours are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit artserve.org for details.