ArtServe Named “2020 Top-Rated Nonprofit” By GreatNonprofits

ArtServe has been named a "2020 Top-Rated Nonprofit" by GreatNonprofits, the leading provider of user reviews of charities and nonprofits.

ArtServe's award was based on the rating and number of online reviews that it received on GreatNonprofits from artists, volunteers, donors and the community. GreatNonprofits is the leading website to share stories about personal experiences with more than 1.6 million charities and nonprofits. The GreatNonprofits Top-Rated Award is determined by those who have direct experience with the charities.

"We make it possible for the arts to thrive in South Florida and to ensure the arts continue to expand in our community," said ArtServe Executive Director Craig Johnson. "ArtServe is advancing arts for the social good. Our vision is that communities are stronger and made more whole when we invest in safe spaces, artists and creative works that cultivate self-expression, courageous conversation and empathy."

The 2020 recipient of 2-1-1 Broward's Nonprofit of the Year Award in the Arts, ArtServe has expanded its role as a leader responsible for sustaining our arts and cultural community. Annually, more than 2,000 artists and dozens of nonprofit arts organizations benefit from its resources, including low- or no-cost workspace, professional development workshops, marketing support and more.

"ArtServe is a great example of a nonprofit making a real difference in their community," said Perla Ni, CEO of GreatNonprofits. "Their award is well-deserved recognition not only of their work, but the tremendous support they receive, as shown by the many outstanding reviews they have received from people who have direct experience working with ArtServe."

To safeguard the livelihood of artists responsible for Broward County's creative economy, visit https://www.artserve.org/give-now/. ArtServe's "Great Nonprofits" recognition and donation page is here: https://www.greatnonprofits.org/org/artserve-inc.





