Art Exhibition Featuring Airport Employees Opens At FLL

Broward County's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) is proud to announce the fifth installment of its employee artwork exhibition titled I Bet You Didn't Know. The artworks will be on display through September 10, 2021, in the walkway connecting Terminals 3 and 4.

I Bet You Didn't Know features a wide range of artworks including acrylic, watercolor and oil paintings, bronze and ceramic sculptures, mixed media installations, photography, video, poetry, and music.

Since its debut in August 2018, this rotating employee exhibition program has been enthusiastically received by the airport community and visitors, and employee participation has grown significantly.

"Public art in an airport helps to create a sense of place and serves as a creative welcome for visitors," said Mark Gale, CEO/Director of Aviation of the Broward County Aviation Department (BCAD). "At FLL, we are fortunate to have such talented employees who can offer visitors a warm greeting to our destination."

The latest I Bet You Didn't Know installation displays the work of 43 employee artists and is curated by Cultural Division Public Art Manager Christina Roldan. The exhibition rotates every six months to give the more than 15,000 FLL employees a bi-yearly opportunity to be inspired by their colleagues and submit new work. The exhibition also serves as a unique platform to showcase the creative side of airport employees to the airport's guests.

"The invitation to exhibit an art piece at the airport revived my enthusiasm for art," said Alejandro Cuevas, a BCAD Expansion Project Administrator and participating artist. "The entire process of creating my sculpture, I'll Drive the Bug, a tribute to my 1964 Volkswagen Beetle, reminded me of how much I love to draw, design and create. Also, in my kids' eyes, the sculpture reassured them that daddy is still cool by building fun stuff."

I Bet You Didn't Know is a collaborative exhibition presented by FLL and Broward Cultural Division's Public Art & Design program.

Additional temporary exhibitions currently on view at FLL:

En Plane Air in Terminal 2: Territory Takeoff, an exhibition of artworks created by children ages 6-18 inspired by the Florida Panthers hockey club's logo/brand and the team's namesake animal, the Florida panther and its natural habitat. This exhibition is a partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County, the Florida Panthers and FLL.

En Plane Air in Terminal 3: Florida Nature Prints, an exhibition featuring paintings created by four to ten-year-old attendees of the Roosevelt Gardens Park summer camp in the Broward Municipal Services District.

