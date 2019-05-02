17th ANNUAL SOUTH FLORIDA CAPPIES NOMINATIONS ANNOUNCED

NSU University School's production of Curtains,

nominated for 22 Cappie Awards including Best Musical.

The Critics' Awards Program, or Cappies for short, will celebrate outstanding achievement in high school theater when students from 22 public and private schools throughout Broward and Palm Beach counties vie for top honors in the 17th Annual South Florida Cappies Awards Gala on Tuesday, May 14 at 7 p.m. in the Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

Modeled after Broadway's Tony Awards, the Cappies Awards will feature songs and scenes from the top-nominated shows and recognize the best in high school theater with 42 categories recognizing performers, designers, technicians, publicists and critics.

NSU University School holds the most nominations with 22 including 19 for its production of Curtains, which is the most-nominated musical. Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School leads in the play category with 16 nominations for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

Newsworthy Nominees

Emiliana Quiceno, who played the 11th Juror in Archbishop McCarthy High School's production of 12 Angry Jurors, is already a winner having nabbed the only nomination as Best Comic Actress in a Play.

Two sets of siblings are among the nomination pool with Cypress Bay High School students Ashley and Kathleen Valent and J.P. Taravella High School students Emma and Nicole Sugarman. In another family affair, Kimberly Sessions, daughter of J.P. Taravella High School theatre director Lori Sessions, is nominated for Best Female Dancer for her role in Sweet Charity.

North Broward Preparatory School junior Madeline Finkelman is the only student with three nominations having been recognized for criticism, marketing and publicity and Best Female Vocalist in the school's production of Bring It On.

More than a dozen students have been nominated in more than one category: Annie Sudler (Calvary Christian Academy); Reese Abrahamoff (Cooper City High School); Kevaughn Reid (Dillard Center for the Arts); Jamie Happel and Nicole Sugerman (J.P. Taravella High School); Caroline Eaton (Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School); Eve Cohen and Natalie Langnas (North Broward Preparatory School); Jared Cohen and Julia Musso (NSU University School); Dwayne Reed (South Plantation High School); and Eva Daskos, Marc Plaskett and Ariel Seligman-Delgado (The Sagemont School).

The Cappie Award Gala

Cappie Award winners are determined by votes from students through a weighted peer-review voting process. Nominations are made by student critics from participating schools who attend productions at rival schools and write reviews, which then are edited by theater educators and published on FloridaTheaterOnStage.com.

Tickets are $20. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Broward Center, Parker Playhouse and affiliated venues. Buy tickets online at BrowardCenter.org or Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954.462.0222 or the Broward Center's AutoNation Box Office. Know who you are buying from when you purchase tickets.

2018-2019 CAPPIES NOMINEES BY SCHOOL

**Double Nominee

***Triple Nominee

American Heritage School

(11 nominations; 10 nominations for Chicago and one nomination for criticism)

Best Musical

Best Senior Critic: Gabriela Coutinho

Best Song: "We Both Reached for the Gun"

Best Lead Actor in a Musical: Frederick Bredemeyer

Supporting Actor in a Musical: Jonah Warhaft

Best Female Vocalist: Alexa Lopez

Best Male Dancer: Israel Del Rosario

Best Female Dancer: Madison Flanagan

Best Featured Actor in a Musical: Michael Guarasci

Best Ensemble in a Musical: Chicago Dancers

Best Orchestra

Archbishop McCarthy High School

(Eight nominations for 12 Angry Jurors)

Best Play

Best Lead Actor in a Play: Justin Cook

Best Supporting Actor in a Play: Bennett Sommer

Best Supporting Actress in a Play: Megan Whitaker

Best Comic Actor in a Play: William Goehmann

Best Comic Actress in a Play: Emiliana Quiceno

Best Featured Actress in a Play: Sophie Vega

Best Ensemble in a Play: Jurors

Calvary Christian Academy

(Eight nominations; seven nominations for The Miracle Worker and one nomination for criticism)

Best Play

Best Freshman Critic: Annie Sudler**

Best Lead Actress in a Play: Zoey Boyette

Best Comic Actor in a Play: Luke DiLiddo

Best Featured Actor in a Play: Maxim Rose

Best Featured Actress in a Play: Rachel Sparks

Best Sets: Samuel Hernandez

Best Props: Hannah Sherod and Annie Sudler**

Cardinal Gibbons High School

(Five Nominations; four nominations for The Addams Family and one nomination for criticism)

Best Senior Critic: Charlotte Bacharach

Best Lead Actress in a Musical: Madeline Diamond

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical: William Eichholtz

Best Costumes: Alyssa Chiarello, Elisa Saldias-Leon, Isabella Sweeney and Noalani Valle

Best Props: M Lee, Madison Mishkin, Megan Price, and Julia Zanatta

Cooper City High School

(Four nominations; two nominations for The Frogs and two nominations for criticism)

Best Critics' Team

Best Junior Critic: Reese Abrahamoff**

Best Supporting Actor in a Play: Reese Abrahamoff**

Best Creativity (Music Composition): Dustin Symonette

Coral Glades High School

(14 nominations for Eurydice)

Best Play

Best Lead Actor in a Play: Joshua Flynn

Best Lead Actress in a Play: Jerwayne Graham

Best Supporting Actor in a Play: Derek Sands

Best Comic Actor in a Play: Felipe Gonzalez

Best Featured Actress in a Play: Julyette Vargas

Best Ensemble in a Play: The Stones

Best Sets: Set Crew

Best Costumes: Jamie Metoyer

Best Sound: Juliette Bejune

Best Hair and Make-up: Dailyn Robaina

Best Special Effects and/or Technology: Vasnessa West

Best Stage Management and Stage Crew: Emma Summers and Crew

Best Marketing and Publicity: Hayley Hunt, Zoe Johnson and Mariel Pardo

Cypress Bay High School

(12 nominations; 11 nominations for Mamma Mia! and one for criticism)

Best Musical

Best Sophomore Critic: Ashley Valent

Best Song: "Does Your Mother Know?"

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical: Jason Rosenberg

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical: Kyleigh Jehlicka

Best Comic Actress in a Musical: Cristina Marine

Best Male Dancer: Ricardo Morales

Best Featured Actress in a Musical: Kathleen Valent

Best Ensemble in a Musical: Dancers/Greek Islanders

Best Choreography: Valeria Jubes

Best Sets: Jonas Perkins, Robbie Goldstein, Abby Gill and Roy DeOliveira

Best Lighting: Alexandra Tawid, Caitlin Nicholson and Jenna Pick

David Posnack Jewish Day School

(Three nominations for Les Misérables)

Best Lead Actor in a Musical: Matan Dalal

Best Comic Actress in a Musical: Ariel Fischer

Best Featured Actress in a Musical: Margalit Maleh

Deerfield Beach High School

(Two nominations for The Diary of Anne Frank)

Best Lead Actor in a Play: Alan Halalay

Best Supporting Actress in a Play: Sarah Mellinger

Dillard Center for the Arts

(Eight nominations for The Color Purple)

Best Lead Actor in a Musical: Mondrae Johnson

Best Lead Actress in a Musical: Abigail Magnus

Best Comic Actor in a Musical: Kevaughn Reid**

Best Comic Actress in a Musical: Mikala Phillips

Best Female Dancer: Dominique Shivers

Best Featured Actor in a Musical: Jermaine Jenkins

Best Creativity (Musical Direction): Jarvis Neal

Best Choreography: Kevaughn Reid**

J.P. Taravella High School

(16 nominations; 10 nominations for Sweet Charity and six nominations for criticism )

Best Critics' Team

Best Sophomore Critic: Leah Tomas

Best Sophomore Critic: Nicolas Vela

Best Junior Critic: Jaime Happel**

Best Junior Critic: Nicole Sugarman**

Best Freshman Critic: Emma Sugarman

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical: Nicole Sugarman**

Best Comic Actor in a Musical: Hunter Quinn

Best Male Dancer in a Musical: Nicholas Ismailoff

Best Female Dancer: Kimberly Sessions

Best Featured Actor in a Musical: Boaz Levy

Best Featured Actress in a Musical: Jaime Happel**

Best Ensemble in a Musical: Fandango Girls

Best Lighting: Christian McKenna, Alex Rodriguez and Izzy Toledo

Best Sound: Logan Carolan, Christina Daley, Amanda Gonzalez and Logan Herrera

Best Hair and Make-up: Jasmin Victoria and Crew

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

(21 nominations; 16 nominations for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and five nominations for criticism)

Best Play

Best Critics' Team

Best Senior Critic: Dylan Redshaw

Best Sophomore Critic: Avery Anger

Best Sophomore Critic: Peri Harris

Best Freshman Critic: Caroline Eaton**

Best Lead Actor in a Play: Logan Weber

Best Lead Actress in a Play: Dylan Redshaw

Best Supporting Actor in a Play: Alex Wind

Best Supporting Actress in a Play: Sawyer Garrity

Best Featured Actor in a Play: Alex Moscou

Best Featured Actress in a Play: Caroline Eaton**

Best Ensemble in a Play: Voices

Best Creativity (Music Composition): Andrea Pena

Best Choreography: Isabela Barry and John Barnitt

Best Lighting: Euan Beith, Ally Reichard and Dylan Cox

Best Sound: Jocelyn Krooks, Adam Alhanti and Ava DiGilio

Best Special Effects and/or Technology: Cameron Appel

Best Props: Brian Martinez, Lexi Schwartzberg and Company

Best Stage Management and Stage Crew: Alex Duffy, Caroline Haight and Lorenzo Prado

Best Marketing and Publicity: Melanie Weber, Jared Block and Genevieve Martin

Monarch High School

(Two nominations for Once Upon a Mattress)

Best Lead Actress in a Musical: Mia Prokop

Best Sets: Technical Design and Production Students

North Broward Preparatory School

(12 nominations; nine nominations for Bring It On, three nominations for criticism)

Best Critics' Team

Best Junior Critic: Madeline Finkelman***

Best Junior Critic: Dylan Jost

Best Song: "What I Was Born To Do"

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical: Eve Cohen**

Best Comic Actress in a Musical: Natalie Langnas**

Best Male Vocalist: Daniel Haubner

Best Female Vocalist: Madeline Finkelman***

Best Female Dancer: Katie Hale

Best Featured Actor in a Musical: Evan Laufman

Best Featured Actress in a Musical: Samantha Hallenberg

Best Marketing and Publicity: Eve Cohen**, Madeline Finkelman*** and Natalie Langnas**

NSU University School

(22 nominations; 19 nominations for Curtains and three for criticism)

Best Musical

Best Critics' Team

Senior Critic: Julia Musso**

Best Senior Critic: Aysha Zackria

Best Song: "Show People"

Best Lead Actor in a Musical: Sebastian Rabassa

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical: Julia Musso**

Best Comic Actor in a Musical: Anthony Langone

Best Comic Actress in a Musical: Sophie Amador

Best Male Vocalist: Jared Cohen**

Best Male Dancer: Gabriel Feldenkrais

Best Featured Actor in a Musical: Nicolas Barron

Best Featured Actress in a Musical: Nicolette Nunziato

Best Ensemble in a Musical: The Cast and Crew of Robbin' Hood

Best Creativity (Vocal Music Direction): Jared Cohen**

Best Choreography: Bailey Busher

Best Lighting: Tal Kochav

Best Props: Jacqui Russell

Best Hair and Make-up: Ainsley Kohler and Company

Best Special Effects and/or Technology: Special Effects Team

Best Stage Management and Stage Crew: Liberty Lapayowker, Jennifer Holz and Erin Miller

Best Marketing and Publicity: Foster Hirsch and Camden Stankus

Somerset Academy

(Five nominations; four for The Three Musketeers and one for criticism)

Best Freshman Critic: Jade Russian

Best Supporting Actor in a Play: Daniel Calderon

Best Featured Actress in a Play: Nina Alonso

Best Comic Actor in a Play: Nicolas Baquero

Best Ensemble in a Play: The Three Musketeers

South Plantation High School

(15 nominations for Once On This Island)

Best Musical

Best Song: "Mama Will Provide"

Best Lead Actress in a Musical: Sierra Nicon

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical: Dwayne Reed**

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical: Hannah Prezant

Best Male Vocalist: Wayde Boswell

Best Female Vocalist: Kayla Smith

Best Female Dancer: Jordan Rawls

Best Ensemble in a Musical: The Gods

Best Orchestra

Best Sets: Chase Dietrich

Best Costumes: Abriella Richards

Best Hair and Makeup: Paige Slowinski and Isabel Bello

Best Stage Management and Stage Crew: Gabriella Suarez

Best Marketing and Publicity: Dwayne Reed**

St. Thomas Aquinas High School

(Three nominations for Honk!)

Best Lead Actor in a Musical: Michael Ryder

Best Comic Actor in a Musical: Vincente Tóme

Best Sound: Isabelle Christoff, Andrew Malone and Isabella Klar

The Sagemont School

(13 nominations for A Midsummer Night's Dream)

Best Play

Best Lead Actor in a Play: Marc Plaskett**

Best Lead Actress in a Play: Eva Daskos**

Best Supporting Actress in a Play: Ariel Seligman-Delgado**

Best Comic Actor in a Play: Leonardo Do Prado

Best Featured Actor in a Play: Aaron Cantu

Best Ensemble in a Play: Fairies

Best Choreography: Marc Plaskett**

Best Costumes: Eva Daskos**

Best Lighting: Madyson Gold

Best Sound: Owen Alonso and Victor Paes-Leme

Best Hair and Make-up: Ariel Seligman-Delgado**

Best Special Effects and/or Technology: Ariana Richiez, Sophie Goldfarb, Natalia Cardenas and Leila Dupont

West Boca Raton High School

(10 nominations for Hairspray)

Best Musical

Best Lead Actress in a Musical: Samara Shavrick

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical: Alec Schwartz

Best Comic Actor in a Musical: Noah Fineman

Best Male Vocalist: Laumaur Lindsay

Best Female Vocalist: Maya Petrie

Best Orchestra

Best Costumes: Jesalyn Trinkovsky

Best Stage Management and Stage Crew: Lindsay Levine and Crew

Best Props: Madison Brito, Shelby Jacob and Angelina Buck

West Broward High School

(Three nominations for My Fair Lady)

Best Male Vocalist: Kaleb Hobson-Garcia

Best Female Vocalist: Francesca Pinilla

Best Male Dancer: Noah Levin

Western High School

(Three nominations; two for Twelve Angry Women and one for criticism)

Best Freshman Critic: Franklin Ferrer

Best Lead Actress in a Play: Ishani Kamalani

Best Supporting Actress in a Play: Nicole Ehrlich





Related Articles Shows View More Fort Lauderdale Stories

More Hot Stories For You