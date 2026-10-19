Oulu Sinfonia to Perform BEYOND THE SKY World Premiere in Finland

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Oulu Sinfonia will present the world premiere of Beyond the Sky, a new concert combining orchestral music, astrophotography and animation, Nov. 19-21 at Oulu Hall in Oulu, Finland. The production features music by Lauri Porra and is part of the Oulu2026 cultural program and the Lumo Art & Tech Festival.

The concert will feature conductor Dalia Stasevska, soprano Aphrodite Patoulidou, violinist Mari Samuelsen, Project Choir and Oulu Sinfonia. The program centers on Porra’s Beyond the Sky, which combines orchestral music with imagery of distant nebulae created using astrophotography and animation by Jukka-Pekka Metsävainio.

The production explores humanity’s relationship with the universe through music and visual storytelling. The narrative, presented by the soloists, connects themes of history, science and mythology. The concert is designed to synchronize the musical composition with projected imagery.

The creative team includes Jukka-Pekka Metsävainio for astrophotography and animation, Joonas Tikkanen for set design, lighting and video design, Ilkka Herkman for sound design, Pasi Räbinä for costume design and Kristian Heberg as choir master. Outi Sulkala of Ateljee Chic is credited as dressmaker.

Performances are scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 19, at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 20, at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 21, at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. All five performances will take place at Oulu Hall. The concert runs approximately 50 minutes without an intermission.

Tickets are priced at 36 euros for general admission, 29 euros for pensioners and 19 euros for students, unemployed patrons and children ages 3-17. Prices include service fees. An additional order fee of 2 euros per order applies to online purchases through Ticketmaster, while purchases at Ticketmaster shops carry a 3-euro order fee. Tickets purchased at the Oulu Sinfonia ticket office are exempt from those order fees.

Free admission is available to Kaikukortti cardholders, subject to limited availability. These tickets must be obtained in advance from the Oulu10 service point.

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