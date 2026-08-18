ORVOT Will Come to The Finnish National Theatre

NEW! Finland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Finland & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Finnish National Theatre will present Lyle Kessler's Orvot, the Finnish-language production of The Orphans, beginning Aug. 31 with previews ahead of its Sept. 2 premiere in Helsinki. The production will play the theater's Taivassali through at least Oct. 28, with performances scheduled throughout September and October.

Directed by Tapani Kalliomäki, the production stars Petri Liski, Pyry Nikkilä and Juho Uusitalo. Sami Parkkinen has translated Kessler's play into Finnish. The production team also includes Auli Turtiainen for set, costume and makeup design, Ville Virtanen for lighting and video design, and Sami Hassinen for sound design.

Orvot is based on Kessler's 1983 play The Orphans, which follows brothers Treat and Phillip, who have lived together in North Philadelphia following the deaths of their parents. Phillip, played by Uusitalo, remains inside their home because of what his brother Treat, played by Nikkilä, says is a potentially fatal allergy. Treat supports the brothers through criminal activity. One night, he brings Harold, played by Liski, to their home after taking him hostage. Harold's arrival changes the brothers' circumstances and their understanding of their own past.

The Finnish National Theatre describes the play as a dark drama-comedy that explores abandonment, marginalization, violence and the brothers' desire for connection. The production marks Kalliomäki's first directing assignment at the Finnish National Theatre.

The first preview is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 31, at 6:30 p.m., followed by a second preview Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 6:30 p.m. The official premiere is Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 6:30 p.m. The premiere is currently sold out, while tickets remain available for subsequent performances, including Sept. 4, 5, 8, 9, 11, 12, 15, 16, 18, 19, 21, 25, 26, 28 and 29. Additional performances are scheduled in October.

Tickets are priced at 42 euros for a standard ticket, 38 euros for seniors and 24 euros for students and unemployed patrons. Same-day tickets are available at 50% off the standard ticket price. The production's running time is to be announced before the premiere and will include an intermission.

Saat Broadway-uutiset WhatsAppissa Saat uusimmat päivitykset, uutiset ja eksklusiivisen sisällön suoraan sovelluksessa.

Don't Miss a Finland News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming