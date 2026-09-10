Sirkus Finlandia Will Bring 50th Anniversary Program to Helsinki
Performances will run Sept. 23 through Oct. 25.
Sirkus Finlandia, Finland’s national circus, will bring its 50th anniversary program to Helsinki beginning Sept. 23, with performances continuing through Oct. 25 at Käpylän Urheilupuisto on Mäkelänkatu 72. The engagement includes numerous performances after Sept. 10, including shows on Oct. 9 at 6 p.m., Oct. 10 at 1 and 5 p.m., and Oct. 11 at 1 and 5 p.m.
The 2026 program marks Sirkus Finlandia’s 50th anniversary and features international and Finnish circus artists. The performers are Anatoli Akerman and Valeriia Koshova of Ukraine, Dúo Vanegas of Colombia, Duo Kotenyov of Kazakhstan, Ernita Ronzalli of Latvia, Denis Ilchenko of Ukraine, and Finnish performer Sofia Motturi and Sofia Ignatova of Bulgaria.
The program is presented under Sirkus Finlandia’s star-tent format and features circus performances by the international cast. The company notes that the program is subject to change and that performances can include loud sounds, fast lighting effects and other strong visual and audio effects.
Following its Helsinki engagement, Sirkus Finlandia will continue its 2026 tour. In Helsinki, performances are scheduled at 6 p.m. on Sept. 23-25, 29 and 30 and Oct. 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 20, 21 and 22. Weekend and afternoon performances are also scheduled throughout the engagement, with the final Helsinki performances taking place Oct. 25 at 1 and 5 p.m.
Tickets for Sirkus Finlandia's 2026 performances are currently on sale through Ticketmaster. The official Sirkus Finlandia website provides ticket links for each performance, while Ticketmaster lists the individual Helsinki performances and times.
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