ESKON RUNOT JA PARI MATKAKUMPPANIA Will Come to The Finnish National Theatre
The performance is on October 4.
The Finnish National Theatre will present Eskon runot ja pari matkakumppania, a one-night theatrical poetry performance starring Esko Salminen and Sonja Salminen, on Oct. 4, 2026, at 6 p.m. The performance will take place at the theater's Great Stage in Helsinki, Finland.
The production will feature Esko Salminen interpreting selected poems from throughout his career, with works by Federico García Lorca, Eino Leino, Dylan Thomas and William Shakespeare included in the program. The performance is scheduled to run approximately one hour without an intermission.
Sonja Salminen will appear alongside Esko Salminen and also serves as dramaturg. Mika Myllyaho directs, while Ville Virtanen is credited with lighting design. The event is billed as a special artist evening celebrating Salminen's work on the Finnish stage.
Tickets are priced between €39 and €49 for standard admission, depending on the price group. Pensioner tickets range from €35 to €45, while student and unemployed tickets range from €21 to €24. Ticket prices include VAT and service fees, with an additional order fee of €1.50 plus 0.65% per order. Tickets are available through the Finnish National Theatre's official ticketing partner, Lippu.fi.
The performance is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026, at 6 p.m. at the Finnish National Theatre's Great Stage in Helsinki.
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