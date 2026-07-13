HAMLET Will Come to The Finnish National Opera and Ballet in October

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The Finnish National Opera and Ballet will perform the ballet Hamlet on the Main Stage in Helsinki beginning Oct. 2, 2026, with performances scheduled through Feb. 5, 2027. Choreographed by Leo Mujić, the production adapts William Shakespeare's tragedy into a full-length ballet set to music by Pyotr Tchaikovsky and Camille Saint-Saëns. The ballet had its world premiere with the Croatian National Ballet in 2023 and will make its Finnish National Ballet debut this season.

The production follows Prince Hamlet after the ghost of his father reveals he was murdered by the new king, setting Hamlet on a path of revenge that ultimately leads to tragedy. Mujić said the story remains relevant today, noting that its themes continue to resonate with modern audiences. The creative team also includes set designer Stefano Katunar, Costume Designer Manuela Paladin Šabanović, lighting designer Aleksandar Čavlek, dramaturg Bálint Rauscher and conductor Anna-Maria Helsing.

Casting will be announced closer to the performances. The Finnish National Opera and Ballet said performance-specific casts will be published at least two weeks before each performance, with complete cast details available on the day of the performance.

Performances begin Oct. 2 and continue throughout October before returning for additional performances in January and February 2027. The production runs approximately two hours and 10 minutes, including one intermission, and is recommended for audiences ages 12 and older. Ticket prices range from €31 to €140, depending on seating and performance date. Several October performances are already on sale, while others will become available beginning Aug. 6.

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