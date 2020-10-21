TheatreSquared Streams Encore Presentation of ANN

Performances run through November 1.

TheatreSquared streams an encore presentation of Ann. Performances run through November 1. The production is streamed from the theatre.

In its Northwest Arkansas debut earlier this year, Ann was a sell-out hit, with the longest extension ever announced by TheatreSquared. Now, T2 launches its 15th Anniversary Season with this special streaming engagement. Ann is the inspiring and hilarious story of a captivating woman who was even bigger than the state from which she hailed: Ann Richards. This acclaimed, one-woman tour-de-force brings the charismatic and storied former governor of Texas into T2's most intimate new space and as the company's first high-definition digital experience.

Learn more and book tickets at https://www.theatre2.org/ann-encore.

