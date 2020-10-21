Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

TheatreSquared Streams Encore Presentation of ANN

Article Pixel

Performances run through November 1.

Oct. 21, 2020  

TheatreSquared streams an encore presentation of Ann. Performances run through November 1. The production is streamed from the theatre.

In its Northwest Arkansas debut earlier this year, Ann was a sell-out hit, with the longest extension ever announced by TheatreSquared. Now, T2 launches its 15th Anniversary Season with this special streaming engagement. Ann is the inspiring and hilarious story of a captivating woman who was even bigger than the state from which she hailed: Ann Richards. This acclaimed, one-woman tour-de-force brings the charismatic and storied former governor of Texas into T2's most intimate new space and as the company's first high-definition digital experience.

Learn more and book tickets at https://www.theatre2.org/ann-encore.



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Announces 2021 Season
  • Exclusive: Keala Settle Sings 'Being Alive' from COMPANY as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm and Available On Demand!
  • 21 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
  • Additional Live and Digital Gigs Announced For The Sydney International Women's Jazz Festival