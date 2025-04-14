The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight Returns to Fargo This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight will return to Fargo with an epic new 90-minute concert, breathing beautifully dark energy into legendary Rock & Metal. The performance is on Sunday, April 27th, 2025.

After mesmerising audiences across Europe and the UK, The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight is set to electrify the USA once again. Prepare for a spellbinding 90-minute spectacle that infuses iconic Rock & Metal anthems with a hauntingly beautiful energy.

In ethereal candlelit settings, this band of 14 classical musicians unleash effortlessly enchanting melodies alongside powerful walls of distortion. Witness the unexpected union of Classical music and Metal.

Performing the music of iconic bands including:

Metallica, AC/DC, Rolling Stones, Rage Against The Machine, My Chemical Romance, Linkin’ Park, SOAD, Guns N Roses, Evanescence, Papa Roach, The Cranberries & MORE!

