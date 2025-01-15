Josh Wolf Brings HIGH ON LIFE Tour to the Fargo Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Josh Wolf: High on Life Tour is coming to the Fargo Theatre next month. The performance is on Thursday, February 20th, 2025.

Comedian, actor, and writer Josh Wolf has become one of the most sought-after personalities in comedy today. From adding his quick-witted commentary on comedy round tables, to becoming a New York Times Bestselling Author, writing on hit television shows, and headlining stand-up comedy tours across the nation, Wolf has proved time and time again he is one of the most dynamic and multi-faceted comedians in the entertainment business.

Wolf was a regular round table guest and writer on the hit E! series, Chelsea Lately (2007), and appeared as a performer on the E! series, After Lately (2011). Wolf is also a New York Times bestselling author, and on March 19, 2013, Wolf debuted his latest book, “It Takes Balls: Dating Single Moms and Other Confessions from an Unprepared Single Dad” [Grand Central Publishing]. Funny and brutally honest, the book details Wolf’s adventures as a struggling stand-up comedian, while juggling being a single parent in Los Angeles.

Josh Wolf’s popularity continues to increase on social media, where he has 2.8 million followers on Facebook, 1.6 million followers on TikTok, 1.6 million subscribers on YouTube, and 514,000 followers on Instagram. His comedy special “Father Of The Year” has 11.5 million views on his YouTube channel, which itself has over 250 million views showcasing hilarious clips from his stand-up shows, other comedy specials, crowd work compilations, along with skits and reality content such as the series “Family Tussle” which Wolf made with his son Jacob.

Born in Boston, Massachusetts and raised in Amherst, Wolf had a love for comedy and making people laugh from an early age. As a teenager, he took to the stage in the Boston area, performing his first stand-up show when he was 15 years old. By the time he was in his mid-twenties, he was ready for a fresh start, and moved to Seattle, Washington in hopes of expanding his comedy career. He was able to get more stage time and practice in the comedy world, as indie musicians were dominating Seattle’s live entertainment scene. When he was 28, Wolf decided to make the move to Los Angeles. After several years in Seattle he had made his mark in the local comedy circuit, and wanted to play with the big boys of comedy. He quickly discovered it wasn’t any easier being a small fish in a saturated comedy pond, than a big fish in the entertainment pond of a port city.

In 1999, Wolf got his first big break, performing a one-man show at the HBO Workspace, which landed him a talent deal at 20th Century Fox, and a deal for his own television series with ABC. A deal with NBC soon followed. While testing the waters on the television front, Wolf began writing for TV, and quickly found it was another aspect of the entertainment business that he loved. He wrote on numerous sitcoms including “Yes, Dear,” Will Smith’s “All of Us,” and “Cuts,” starring Shannon Elizabeth. He soon decided he wanted to dedicate all his time to writing and stepped down from stand up and appearing on camera.

In 2006 Wolf returned to television, appearing on the fourth season of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.” This also marked his return to sitcoms, recurring on the hit series “My Name Is Earl” from 2006-2009, and recurring and writing for “Raising Hope” in 2010-11. 2009 was also a banner year for Wolf, as he started making regular appearances on Chelsea Handler’s hit E! television series “Chelsea Lately,” and he toured nationwide with stand-up comedy sensation Larry the Cable Guy. Wolf also found a way to tap into his passion for sports, and hosted two seasons of “The College Experiment,” a comedic weekly online college sports show for Fox Sports. In 2011 Wolf ended his touring with Larry the Cable Guy and committed to appearing on “Chelsea Lately” once a week, while in conjunction writing for the show. He also became a New York Times Bestselling Author, for his contributions to Chelsea Handler’s bestselling book “Lies that Chelsea Hander Told Me.”

In 2012, Wolf landed a book deal with Grand Central Publishing to pen his first book written solo, “It Takes Balls: Dating Single Moms and Other Confessions from an Underprepared Single Dad.” That same year, Discovery Channel hired Josh for “Shark After Dark,” which received great ratings, outperforming any other late night show the week that it aired. He also wrote a screenplay feature for Adam Sandler’s production company, Happy Madison, based on the true story of a traveling youth baseball team which was used as a cover for the robberies committed by its coach. On June 11, 2015, Wolf debuted “The Josh Wolf Show” on CMT (Country Music Television) a late-night talk show which he hosted.

In addition to his work on “Chelsea Lately,” his stand-up comedy tours, and his book, Wolf also has a passion for podcasts. Wolf began hosting his own podcast on the Toad Hop Network called “Off the Rails with Josh Wolf”. Josh collaborated on a podcast with Sarah Colonna called “Off the Rails with Josh Wolf and Sarah Colonna.” He also did a podcast with actor Freddie Prinze Jr. called “Prinze and The Wolf”.

Currently, Wolf produces a podcast with his son and upcoming stand-up comedian, Jacob Wolf. “Hey Maaan: A Father & Son Comedy Podcast” showcases the father & son duo sharing their unique views on pop culture, the news of the day, and generational differences – all with a healthy amount of humor.

Wolf lives in the Las Vegas area with his wife Beth. He has a residency with the Jimmy Kimmel Comedy Club where he performs live every week at the LINQ Hotel Promenade on the Las Vegas Strip. He also tours the world doing live stand-up comedy for his throngs of fans.

