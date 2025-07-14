FULL DRAW FILM TOUR Comes to the Fargo Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Full Draw Film Tour is coming to the Fargo Theatre this month. The event is on Friday, July 25th, 2025.

Year 15 is here! Join in for the 2025 Full Draw Film Tour, presented by ONXHUNT! Get ready for thrilling new films featuring screaming bulls and captivating storylines from top outdoor filmmakers. Epic adventure and breathtaking cinematography at a venue near you.

Grab your tickets now and don’t miss out on this wild ride! Plus, don’t miss our massive gear giveaway, featuring a Hoyt Alpha AX-2 and more!

Doors Open: 6pm

Show Starts: 7pm

Tickets also available at the door if any remain.