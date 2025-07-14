 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

FULL DRAW FILM TOUR Comes to the Fargo Theatre

The event is on Friday, July 25th, 2025.

By: Jul. 14, 2025
FULL DRAW FILM TOUR Comes to the Fargo Theatre Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Full Draw Film Tour is coming to the Fargo Theatre this month. The event is on Friday, July 25th, 2025.

Year 15 is here! Join in for the 2025 Full Draw Film Tour, presented by ONXHUNT! Get ready for thrilling new films featuring screaming bulls and captivating storylines from top outdoor filmmakers. Epic adventure and breathtaking cinematography at a venue near you.

Grab your tickets now and don’t miss out on this wild ride! Plus, don’t miss our massive gear giveaway, featuring a Hoyt Alpha AX-2 and more!

Doors Open: 6pm
Show Starts: 7pm
Tickets also available at the door if any remain.




Need more Fargo Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos