Review: A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER at Edmonton’s Grindstone Theatre

Shortly after his mother’s death, Montague “Monty” Navarro receives an unexpected visitor. According to the fast-talking caller- a friend of his mother’s and maid to the exorbitantly wealthy D’Ysquith family- Monty is not only a descendant of said family but 8th in line to their fortune. Bewildered, Monty sifts through his mother’s belongings, discovering his birth certificate and unopened returned letters addressed to Lord D’Ysquith. Angered by his estranged family’s cruelty, working-class Monty concocts a plan: murder all 8 D’Ysquiths standing between him and a life of luxury.

The darling of the 2014 Tony Awards, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder is a stylish, melodramatic musical comedy set in Edwardian England. Edmonton’s Grindstone Theatre presents its own striking adaptation at The Orange Hub Theatre, showcasing the talents of both seasoned and up-and-coming artists. Directed by Byron Martin, the cast is led by Oscar Derkx as Monty Navarro and Ron Pederson as all 8 of Monty’s D’Ysquith targets. Derkx’s Monty never loses his boy-next-door charm even as Monty carries out his murderous schemes. Pederson, on the other hand, escapes into the roles of all 8 targeted D’Ysquiths including an architecture-obsessed priest, a giggly amateur beekeeper, and an elderly lady with a white saviour complex. The D’Ysquith family is widely regarded as one of the most challenging roles in musical theatre, but Pederson makes it look effortless.

Rounding out the principal cast are Sam Hutchings and Sawyer Craig as Monty’s love interests. Hutchings plays the vain, unhappily married Sibella and Craig portrays the cheerful, silver-voiced Phoebe. In what is perhaps the show’s most famous number, I’ve Decided to Marry You, both Sibella and Phoebe stand behind two different doors in Monty’s lavish new home while Monty frets in the hall.

It would also be remiss not to mention not only Ruth Alexander as the late Mrs. Navarro’s fast-talking friend, Miss Shingle, or the small but mighty ensemble. Aniqa Charania, Cathy Derkach, David Michael Juma, Max Fingerote, Tana Bumhira, and Zakary Matsuba each portray multiple characters including servants, funeral attendees, and even some of the D’Ysquith family’s ghosts.

The show’s ever-changing settings are brought to life by set designer Chelsea Payne Evason and lighting designer Ken Matthews. Lieke Den Bakker’s costumes evoke both the wealth disparity of the nobility and working classes. Despite some onstage mishaps on opening night, the cast navigated them with a quick, improvised wit that won over the audience.

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder is a wacky, darkly humorous rollercoaster ride of a musical that will delight theatre fans and newcomers alike. Audiences only have until June 1 to experience The Grindstone’s escapist production!

Image: Promotional art for the Tony-award winning musical 'A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder.' (Courtesy: Drayton Entertainment)

