LEGALLY BLONDE, LIFE OF PI, and More Set For Citadel Theatre's 2025-26 Season

The Citadel Theatre has announced a brand-new season of theatre. From familiar classics to new and groundbreaking scripts, learn more about the 2025/26 Season here!

Live Since ’65 is the theme of our 60th anniversary season as we look back on the legacy the Citadel has left upon the Edmonton arts community since opening in November of 1965 with our very first production Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? As the Citadel has grown and changed over the last 60 years, we want to commemorate this achievement with an unforgettable celebratory season of live theatre.

“Our 2025/26 Season celebrates the Citadel’s incredible 60-year history, it shines a spotlight on fantastic local playwrights and theatre-makers, it reimagines beloved stories in new theatrical ways, it showcases diverse artists and stories, and it highlights why the Citadel is such an impactful and vibrant theatre, in Canada and around the world. We can’t wait to share these productions with you.” - Daryl Cloran, Artistic Director.

Curated by Artistic Director Daryl Cloran alongside Executive Director Jessie van Rijn and our dedicated team, this season will begin with an exciting summer musical, Legally Blonde. The season will feature six Mainstage productions and two new shows in the Highwire Series, as well as the return of our holiday presentation of A Christmas Carol by David van Belle, plus a new holiday special, Bear Grease: Shacked Up for the Winter.

Legally Blonde (July 5 – August 3, 2025)

Get ready for a high-energy, heartwarming journey of self-discovery, determination, and breaking expectations. Based on the hit blockbuster, this feel-good musical follows Elle Woods, a fashionable sorority queen who surprises everyone by enrolling at Harvard Law to win back her ex. Along the way, Elle defies stereotypes, discovers her inner strength, and proves that staying true to yourself is the ultimate path to success. Bursting with catchy songs, dazzling choreography, and an empowering message, Legally Blonde is a vibrant celebration of resilience, friendship, and embracing your full potential. Perfect for anyone who loves humor, heart, and a little bit of pink! A co-production with Theatre Calgary, directed by Stephanie Graham. Music and Lyrics By Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin with Book by Heather Hach. (Shoctor Theatre)

Life of Pi (September 13 – October 5, 2025)

Based on the novel by Yann Martel, Adapted by Lolita Chakrabarti, Life of Pi tells the captivating story of Pi Patel, a young boy stranded on a lifeboat in the Pacific Ocean with only a Bengal tiger, Richard Parker, for company. As Pi fights for survival, he grapples with faith, resilience, and the power of storytelling. The stage adaptation uses stunning visuals, puppetry, and immersive techniques to bring Pi's extraordinary journey to life, exploring themes of truth, belief, and the human spirit. Directed by Haysam Kadri. (Shoctor Theatre)

Vinyl Cafe: The Musical (November 8 – 30, 2025)

The world premiere of a holiday musical for the whole family based on Stuart McLean's beloved Vinyl Cafe stories. The musical weaves together some of McLean’s most popular stories, such as: “Dave Cooks the Turkey” and “Rashida, Amir and the Great Gift-Giving” into a hilarious celebration of the highs and lows of the holiday season and the importance of community and family. Based on the Vinyl Cafe stories by Stuart McLean, with songs by Colleen Dauncey and Akiva Romer-Segal, and adapted for the stage by Georgina Escobar. Directed by Daryl Cloran. (Shoctor Theatre)

Death of a Salesman (January 24 – February 15, 2026)

Written by Arthur Miller and Directed by Daryl Cloran. Death of a Salesman was one of the first scripts ever produced by the Citadel, in our very first season of programming. We are thrilled to bring Citadel audiences a new production of Death of a Salesman as a celebration of our 60th Anniversary Season! This timeless classic follows Willy Loman, a traveling salesman nearing the end of his career, as he struggles to reconcile his aspirations with reality. Burdened by unfulfilled dreams and familial tensions, Willy’s journey reveals deep truths about ambition, identity, and legacy. Set against a shifting backdrop of the past and present, this poignant drama delves into the fragile human spirit, the pursuit of success, and the yearning for validation. With unforgettable characters and powerful emotions, this production captures the heartache and resilience of a man striving to leave his mark in an unforgiving world. (Shoctor Theatre)

The Wizard of Oz (March 7 – April 12, 2026)

The Citadel will transport audiences to the magical Land of Oz in this enchanting retelling of the timeless classic. Follow Dorothy, a young dreamer swept away by a whirlwind adventure, as she journeys down the Yellow Brick Road to find her way home. Alongside her unforgettable companions—the Scarecrow, Tinman, and Cowardly Lion—she encounters dazzling wonders, wicked witches, and the promise of courage, heart, and wisdom. With iconic songs, vibrant characters, and heartwarming lessons, this production celebrates the enduring power of friendship, bravery, and believing in oneself. A spellbinding adventure for all ages, it’s a journey you won’t want to miss! Written by L. Frank Baum with Music and Lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg. Directed by Thom Allison. (Shoctor Theatre)

Casey and Diana (April 4 – 26, 2026)

Written by Nick Green. Set in 1991 at Toronto’s Casey House, this moving story unfolds during the AIDS crisis, following residents and staff as they prepare for Princess Diana’s visit. Confronting fears, dreams, and a longing for connection, the drama balances humor and heartbreak while shining a light on humanity's resilience and the transformative power of compassion. With vibrant characters and sharp dialogue, it celebrates the courage to hold onto dignity and hope in the face of adversity, capturing the profound impact of one unforgettable moment. Casey and Diana is a powerful tribute to love, resilience, and the enduring legacy of compassion. A co-production with Alberta Theatre Projects. (Maclab Theatre)

Cyrano de Bergerac (May 2 – 24, 2026)

Written by Edmond Rostand, Adapted by Jessy Ardern and Directed by Amanda Goldberg. This bold reimagining of a timeless classic by Edmonton playwright, Jessy Ardern, brings a fresh, witty edge to the story of love, poetry, and identity. Follow a brilliant and fiercely romantic soul, whose sharp tongue and sword conceal a tender heart and deep insecurities. With daring duels, lyrical wordplay, and unspoken love, this adaptation explores the complexities of courage and vulnerability in a world obsessed with appearances. This is a must-see theatrical experience brimming with charm, passion, and swordplay. (Shoctor Theatre)

A Christmas Carol (November 23 - December 24, 2024)

David van Belle’s adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic returns to the Citadel! Ebenezer Scrooge has been given just one night to redeem himself but will the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future help him overcome a lifetime of indifference before all hope is lost? Transport yourself to the mid-1950s with nostalgic songs like I’ll be Home For Christmas and White Christmas and experience the magic of the season. Starring Edmonton favorite John Ullyatt as Ebenezer Scrooge. Directed by Lianna Makuch. Originally Directed by Daryl Cloran. (Maclab Theatre)

Bear Grease: Shack Up For The Winter – Holiday Special (December 18 – 21, 2025)

After an incredibly successful run last season, Bear Grease is back at the Citadel! Bear Grease: Shack Up For The Winter takes the beloved 1978 musical on an Indigenous joyride, now with a festive twist! This jaw-dropping, toe-tapping spectacle combines humor, fashion, and music with a burst of cultural flair that makes the classic story feel brand new. The Holiday Special adds lively Christmas surprises to the humor, electrifying dance numbers, and unforgettable tunes you know and love—along with Indigenous twists that celebrate culture and community. From rez makeovers to holiday classics, this one-of-a-kind adventure will have you laughing, grooving, and singing along. It's a joyful celebration of the season you won’t want to miss! A LightningCloud Production. Directed by Crystle Lightning. (Shoctor Theatre)

Big Stuff (October 18 – November 9, 2025)

Big Stuff is a funny and heartfelt memoir of a married comedy duo as they take a deep dive into grief and the stuff we hold onto long after we’ve experienced a loss. Created by Matt Baram and Naomi Snieckus.

You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll never look at your stuff the same way.

Celebrated comedy duo, Matt Baram (The Umbrella Academy, Painkiller, Cross, The Apprentice) and Naomi Snieckus (Pretty Hard Cases, Mr. D, The Social) invite you to participate in the unpacking of some Big Stuff!

Channeling their distinct brand of improvisational storytelling, cultivated at The Second City and in comedy clubs all over the world and tested vigorously through their real-life marriage, Matt and Naomi demonstrate the sentimental power of objects, and the transformative potential of finding newfound community in one another. Created by Matt Baram, Naomi Snieckus and Kat Sandler. Written and performed by Matt Baram and Naomi Snieckus. Directed by Kat Sandler. (Rice Theatre)

Burning Mom (February 14 – March 8, 2026)

In this inspiring comedy, Dorothy, a 63-year-old widow, realizes life is too short to delay her dreams. Determined to honor her late husband’s retirement plans, she takes their RV on an extraordinary road trip to Burning Man—a weeklong culture festival in the desert with no plumbing. Through hilariously challenging parking lessons, quirky encounters, and moments of self-discovery, she rekindles her adventurous spirit and finds courage she didn’t know she had. This heartfelt odyssey celebrates art, human connection, and the beauty of small moments. Dorothy’s journey will leave you laughing, crying, and ready to embrace life’s unexpected adventures. This production is a presentation of the Arts Club Tour. Written and Directed by Mieko Ouchi. (Rice Theatre)

