The Williamston Theatre presents The Fire Tour, a historic audio tour that details five fires that occurred in the Williamston business district in 1877, 1895, 1915, 1928, and 1938, and how those fires shaped the landscape of the town over the past 150 years. The tour allows the listener to walk through Williamston to each location and listen to the stories through eyewitness recollections and commentary from Williamston historian Mitch Lutzke. It features the voices of residents David Jones and Cloyce O'Dell, with narration by Emily Sutton-Smith.

The Fire Tour is available for free to the public to stream and download at the Theatre's website here: https://www.williamstontheatre.org/fire-tour. The Fire Tour will be a self-directed opportunity to experience storytelling and history in a safe physical space during the current global pandemic. The Williamston Depot Museum is a partner in the presentation of The Fire Tour, and will celebrate Williamston History Day on Sunday, October 4, 2020.

Beginning in March 2021, the Williamston Theatre Gallery (located in the back lobby of the Theatre) will be dedicated to Michigan artist Barb Whitney's artwork inspired by The Fire Tour. The Gallery will be open to the public for special hours and the exhibit will be on display through the end of April 2021. Artist talks will be included in the schedule throughout the exhibit.

"The Fire Tour is just the first of several audio projects that we are working on while our stage is dark," said Artistic Director Tony Caselli. "Gathering together to share stories is part of being human, it's part of our DNA. It's one of the ways we connect, make the world more bearable, and more joyful. We will continue to provide that opportunity to the community as best we can during this pandemic."

The Williamston Theatre recognizes its role in the economic health of Williamston's downtown business district. Each year, approximately 11,000 patrons attend performances at the Theatre, often combining their visit with a trip to a local restaurant. The Theatre founders recognize the importance of the presence of some kind of programming, even though the Theatre remains closed to the public.

The Williamston Theatre is mid-Michigan's only professional, resident theatre company. Additional information and updates are available on the Theatre's website at www.williamstontheatre.org, Facebook page, or by calling (517) 655-7469.

