Williamston Theatre Closes Season POPCORN FALLS

Mid-Michigan's award-winning professional theatre company, Williamston Theatre, located at 122 S. Putnam Street in downtown Williamston, finishes out Lucky Season 13 with the hilarious Popcorn Falls by James Hindman. Performances begin Thursday, June 20 and run through Sunday, July 28. Tickets are now on sale.

The sleepy town of Popcorn Falls is forced into bankruptcy when a neighboring town threatens to turn them into a sewage treatment plant. Their only hope - OPEN A THEATRE and produce a play in a week to earn a grant! Led by the Mayor and the local handyman, the enterprising townsfolk try to rise to the challenge. Two actors play over twenty roles in a world of farce, love and desperation, proving once and for all that art can save the world. This show is a co-production with Tipping Point Theatre in Northville.

Popcorn Falls brings together Aral Gribble (A Hunting Shack Christmas, Pulp) and Patrick Loos (A Hunting Shack Christmas, Beau Jest) on the Williamston stage for a second time this season. Dave Davies, who appeared on Williamston's stage in The Art of Murder, makes his Williamston Theatre Directorial debut. The production team includes Scenic Design by Lex van Blommestein (To Quiet The Quiet), Lighting Design by Reid G. Johnson (Rounding Third, And The Creek Don't Rise), Costume Design by Katherine Nelson, Sound Design by Sonja Marquis and Props Design by Alexis Grace Clark. The Stage Manager is Nan Luchini (Memoir, Our Lady of Poison).

Performances for Popcorn Falls will run from June 20 through July 28 on Thursday and Friday evenings at eight o'clock, Saturday afternoons at three o'clock, Saturday evenings at eight o'clock and Sunday afternoons at two o'clock. There will be only one Preview performance on Thursday, June 20, where audience members will have the opportunity to participate in a talkback session with the director. The Official Opening Night is Friday, June 21 and the Conversation Sunday for Popcorn Falls is Sunday, July 21. Please note there will be no performance on Thursday, July 4.

Tickets are Pay-What-You-Can for the Preview on Thursday, June 20. Starting Friday, June 21 ticket prices are $28.00 for Thursday evenings, $33.00 for Friday and Saturday evenings and $30.00 for Saturday and Sunday matinees. Senior citizens (65 and older) and members of the Military receive a $2 discount on all tickets. Student tickets (with a valid student ID) are $10 for all performances. Discounts are also available for groups of 10 or more (booked at least 1 week in advance through the Box Office). Tickets can be purchased Tuesday - Friday from 12-6pm by calling (517) 655-SHOW (7469) or by visiting the Box Office and ordered on-line up until 1 1/2 hours prior to the performance by visiting our website www.williamstontheatre.org. Payment is required at the time the reservation is made.

Popcorn Falls is made possible in part by an award from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts with additional support from the Williamston Sunrise Rotary. The production sponsor is The Draggoo Huber Team - Merrill Lynch.

As a not-for-profit professional Equity theatre, the Williamston Theatre offers its audience a diverse array of intimate storytelling experiences. The theatre opened its doors in 2006, is the winner of a 2014 National Theatre Company Grant from The American Theatre Wing and has received a number of local awards including the 2008 Robert Busby Award for extraordinary overall contribution to theatre in the Greater Lansing Area.

Williamston Theatre patrons will find ample parking on the street and in several municipal lots throughout the city. The theatre is located in downtown Williamston (exit 117 off of I-96) just south of Grand River Avenue. Additional information about the company and our upcoming 2019-2020 Season is available online at www.williamstontheatre.org or by calling (517) 655-SHOW (7469).





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You