Williamston Theatre Announces Play-A-Thon

Giving Tuesday is the official launch of the holiday giving season. In 2020, Williamston Theatre is presenting its fourth annual Giving Tuesday Play-A-Thon on Tuesday, December 1 starting at 11:00am. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, they have decided to go online with their readings to allow everyone to experience some wonderful stories from the comfort and safety of their own homes via Zoom. To get the link for the readings go to https://www.williamstontheatre.org/special-events. For this season the company has decided to scale back the readings to three plays.

The schedule of plays is as follows:

11:00 am First Snow by Joseph Zettelmaier

A Holiday Comedy. After disappearing for 10 years, Evan Harris has returned to his home town for a Christmas party. His old friends from high school want to know where he's been, why he left, and if he's still the same guy they love many years ago. Between spiked eggnog, snowstorms, power outages and old secrets resurfacing, Evan wonders if he really will be able to have a happy homecoming. Featuring: Darah Donaher, Michael Herman, Dan Johnson, Josie Lapcyznski and Allison Megroet.

3:00 pm Leveling Up by Deborah Zoe Laufer

How do you straddle the fuzzy line between reality and virtual reality when you're playing video games 20 hours a day? Ian, Zan and Chuck are two years out of college when the government comes looking for expert gamers to launch remote missiles. And the bombs and the guns and the screams and the victories look so much like the ones on their Xbox. A fascinating exploration of the intersection of games, war, relationships and the uncertain future young people of today have before them. Featuring: Aral Gribble, Dan Johnson, Michael Lopetrone and Allison Megroet.

7:00 pm The Hat Box by Eric Coble

Do we ever really know our parents? Do we ever really want to? Two sisters are about to find out when they discover a hat box hidden in the back of their recently deceased father's closet. What sits inside sends them off to visit eccentric Aunt Esther on an increasingly wild ride down memory lane. With surprising twists and hilarious turns, this comedy of family lore revels in the bizarre and beautiful mysteries that make up a life. Featuring: Ruth Crawford, Sarab Kamoo, Brenda Lane, Huge Maguire and Emily Sutton-Smith.

The Williamston Theatre is mid-Michigan's only professional, resident theatre company. Additional information and updates are available on the Theatre's website at www.williamstontheatre.org, Facebook page, or by calling (517) 655-7469.

