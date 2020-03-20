Wharton Center Cancels Sutton Foster Awards

Wharton Center continues to follow the latest information and directives regarding COVID-19. This pandemic is affecting the entertainment industry in unprecedented ways. Wharton Center just learned the Broadway League has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Jimmy Awards® due to the ongoing crisis. Because of this, the Center is also suspending this season's Sutton Foster Awards, scheduled for May 2020. Executive Director Mike Brand says, "It's a difficult decision to cancel a show so many high school students are preparing for, but the safety of our performers and patrons is always our primary concern. We will move forward, knowing we will get through this together and come back even stronger."

The Sutton Foster Award is named in honor of Michigan's own Broadway star Sutton Foster. It is a celebration of outstanding achievement in individual artistry, vocal, dance and acting performances for both a male and female lead in a high school musical theatre production. The winners head to New York City to compete in the National High School Musical Theater Awards - otherwise known as the Jimmy® Awards.

For the latest information from Michigan State University regarding COVID-19, visit https://msu.edu/coronavirus/.





