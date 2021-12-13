Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Detroit Awards; Sauk's PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Leads Best Musical

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Detroit Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Here are the current standings for Detroit:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Gerry McIntyre - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 20%

Torrey Thomas - CABARET - Circle Theatre 15%

Stephen Vaught - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Tibbits 13%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Meaghan Bryant - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Sauk 28%

Sharon Urick - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 19%

Michael A Gravame - GODSPELL - Village Players of Birmingham 8%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Trinity Bird - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Sauk 27%

Dan Cooney - SMOKEY JOES CAFE - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 16%

Will Gearring - CABARET - Circle Theatre 11%

Best Direction Of A Play

Trinity Bird - APPROACHING ZANZIBAR - The Sauk 28%

Mari Nunez - STUART LITTLE - The Sauk 11%

Steven Cunningham - MACBETH - Pontiac Theatre IV 10%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Trinity Bird - YES VIRGINIA, THERE IS A Santa Claus: A RADIO PLAY - The Sauk 46%

Alan Elias - BELLES - Village Players of Birmingham 11%

K Edmonds - LOVE SPACE - Open Book Theatre Company 11%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Trinity Bird - SAUK SHORTS ONLINE - The Sauk 51%

Nick Murhling - THE CONVICTION OF LADY LORRAINE - Farmers Alley Theatre 18%

Alan Elias - BELLES - Village Players of Birmingham 16%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jake Jedele - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 15%

Tracy McCullough - THE GIVER - The Sauk 14%

Angela Forant - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Sauk 12%

Best Musical

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Sauk 23%

SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 23%

CABERET - Circle Theatre GR 13%

Best Performer In A Musical

Isaiah Brown - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Sauk 19%

Gayle E. Martin - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 11%

J.M. Ethridge - NUNSENSE II - The Riverbank Theatre 7%

Best Performer In A Play

Shayne Beasley-Young - PUFFS: OR SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC - Pickney Players 23%

Tiffany Thatcher - APPROACHING ZANZIBAR - The Sauk 11%

Noah Honeywell - THE GIVER - The Sauk 9%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Eric Guttman - FROM BROADWAY TO OBSCURITY - Detroit Public Theatre (WTVS) 30%

Jason Briggs - A NEW BRAIN - Theatre Nova 16%

Richard Payton - A NEW BRAIN - The Ringwald/Theatre Nova 16%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Andy Anderson - YES VIRGINIA, THERE IS A Santa Claus: A RADIO PLAY - The Sauk 39%

Tania Velinsky - BELLES - Village Players of Birmingham 8%

Alyssa Van Gorder - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE RADIO PLAY - Hope Summer Rep 7%

Best Play

APPROACHING ZANZIBAR - The Sauk 21%

YOU TALK WHITE - Open Book Theatre Company 15%

A SLIPPERY SLOPE - The Barn Theatre 10%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Sauk 25%

SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 17%

ONCE - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 10%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Trinity Bird - APPROACHING ZANZIBAR - The Sauk 37%

Sarah Tanner - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 22%

Dave Nelms - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Croswell Opera House 12%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bruce Crews - THE GIVER - The Sauk 29%

Christopher Goosman - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 17%

Samuel Johnson - ONCE - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 14%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

CHRISTMAS CABARET - The Ringwald Theatre 56%

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Farmers Alley Theatre 30%

BY REQUEST - Farmers Alley Theatre 14%

Best Streaming Musical

DISENCHANTED - Nicely Theatre 38%

FROM BROADWAY TO OBSCURITY - Detroit Public Theatre (on WTVS) 29%

A NEW BRAIN - The Ringwald/Theatre Nova 23%

Best Streaming Play

YES VIRGINIA, THERE IS A Santa Claus: A RADIO PLAY - The Sauk 43%

FLINT MURAL PLAYS - Flint Repertory Theatre 12%

LOVE SPACE - Open Book Theatre Company 9%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Mary Magyari - DISENCHANTED - Nicely Theatre 25%

N'Jeri Nicholson - DISENCHANTED - Nicely Theatre 10%

Esther Yokell - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Sauk 10%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Jacob Gray - APPROACHING ZANZIBAR - The Sauk 22%

George North - STUART LITTLE - The Sauk 13%

Chip DuFord - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Hope Summer Rep 10%

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Julianne Howe-Bouwens - SOPHIA, OUR BELOVED: A VIRTUAL READING - Farmers Alley Theatre 30%

Jeremy Koch - SOPHIA, OUR BELOVED: A VIRTUAL READING - Farmers Alley Theatre 28%

Marcus Jordan - SOPHIA, OUR BELOVED: A VIRTUAL READING - Farmers Alley Theatre 27%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Tiffany Thatcher - YES VIRGINIA, THERE IS A Santa Claus: A RADIO PLAY - The Sauk 56%

Andy Anderson - SAUK SHORTS ONLINE - The Sauk 15%

Chad Rasor - DON'T FEED THE SANDWORMS - Mystic Heroes Theatre 14%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

THE SECRET GARDEN - The Sauk 28%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Circle Theatre 16%

DISENCHANTED - Nicely Theatre 14%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

TONY N' TINA'S WEDDING - The Sauk 45%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Tipping Point Theatre 19%

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Farmers Alley Theatre 9%