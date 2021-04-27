Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Virtual Production of SHE KILLS MONSTERS Will Be Performed by Center Stage Jackson This Summer

The production is also in search of a director, with applications open now!

Apr. 27, 2021  

Center Stage Jackson has announced its next virtual production, She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms, by Qui Nguyen.

This is a virtual theatre event with performances on July 23, 24, 25, 30, 31, and August 1, 2021. All rehearsals will be held via Zoom, with performances recorded via Zoom and OBS and then edited to add dramatic effect. All performances shown will be pre-recorded to avoid technical distractions for patrons.

She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms tells the story of Agnes Evans after the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly's Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she stumbles into a journey of discovery and adventure in the imaginary world that was Tilly's refuge. In this dynamic dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90s pop culture, acclaimed young playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all. This play was written and designed specifically for the online format, and is a great opportunity for teens and young adults to try virtual theatre!

Any persons interested in directing this production should contact Administrative Director Katie Meyers at admin@centerstagejackson.org by Thursday May 6, 2021 for more information or to schedule an interview. Director interviews will be held the week of May 10, 2021.


