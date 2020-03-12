University of Michigan Cancels Performances Through April 21 Due to COVID-19

In response to the University of Michigan's prohibition on campus events that would convene 100 people or more through April 21, the University Musical Society (UMS) will cancel almost all remaining events in the 2019-20 season to support efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.



"As an organization whose mission is predicated on bringing people together for shared creative and artistic experiences, it's disheartening to put on hold what we do best," said UMS president Matthew VanBesien. "However, we take the health and safety of our audiences, our volunteers, and our UMS staff very seriously and will do everything we can to both support the University's decision, and to help mitigate the potential exposure of audiences to the coronavirus."



The list of canceled events includes:

Tarek Yamani Trio - Friday, March 13 at Mendelssohn Theatre

Hélène Grimaud - Saturday, March 14 at Hill Auditorium

ANTHEM - Wednesday-Saturday, March 18-21 at the Jam Handy

New York Philharmonic String Quartet - Sunday, March 22 at Rackham Auditorium

HD Broadcast of The National Theatre's Present Laughter - Sunday, March 22 at the Michigan Theater

Sir James Galway with Lady Jeanne Galway - Friday, March 27 at Hill Auditorium

Benjamin Grosvenor - Thursday, April 2 at Hill Auditorium

HOME - Friday-Saturday, April 3-4 at the Power Center

Apollo's Fire and Chorus - Sunday, April 5 at Hill Auditorium

Zakir Hussain - Thursday, April 9 at Rackham Auditorium

HD Broadcast of The National Theatre's One Man, Two Guvnors - Wednesday, April 15 at the Michigan Theater

Emerson String Quartet - Friday, April 17 at Rackham Auditorium



In addition to canceling mainstage performances, all related public and private events will be canceled - including educational and community engagement activities, dinners, and receptions.



Two events that will not be immediately canceled are American Ballet Theatre's production of Swan Lake in mid-April at the Detroit Opera House (presented in partnership with Michigan Opera Theatre), and the Chineke! Orchestra with Sheku Kanneh-Mason on Thursday, April 23 in Hill Auditorium, which is currently just outside the date range of the University of Michigan's event cancellation window.



Current ticket holders can visit ums.org/coronavirus for the most up-to-date information and options for ticket donations and refunds.



In order to reduce face-to-face contact, UMS will limit walk-up window hours in the Michigan League Ticket Office from 12 noon to 3 pm Monday-Friday, effective Friday, March 13. UMS phone lines at 734.764.2538 will be staffed during our regular business hours: Monday-Friday from 9 am to 5 pm, and Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm.



A recipient of the 2014 National Medal of Arts, UMS (also known as the University Musical Society) contributes to a vibrant cultural community by connecting audiences with performing artists from around the world in uncommon and engaging experiences. One of the oldest performing arts presenters in the country, UMS is an independent non-profit organization affiliated with the University of Michigan, presenting over 70 music, theater, and dance performances by professional touring artists each season, along with over 100 free educational activities. UMS is committed to bold artistic leadership, engaged learning through the arts, and access and inclusiveness. Since 1990, the organization has co-commissioned and supported the production of nearly 80 new or reimagined works. Matthew VanBesien became the organization's seventh president in July 2017.





