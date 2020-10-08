UnTheatre Co Moves Their Unusual Show To Virtual Format

30 pandemic plays in 60 Covid minutes.

After a six-month pandemic induced hiatus UnTheatre Co, Detroit's only Neo-Futurist performing arts group, has reinvented their fast-paced interactive show to be presented on Zoom.

Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Zoom: an ever-changing attempt to perform 30 Pandemic Plays in 60 Covid Minutes is a refreshing answer to the static options that online theatre has provided this year.

With previews on October 16th & 17th, the show runs almost every Friday and Saturday at 9p EST from October 16th - December 19th.

Performances are exclusively on Zoom and can be accessed from anywhere. Tickets can be purchase on their website at www.UnTheatreCo.org for a flat fee of $15 per unique login (Preview Weekend is only $10). $3 Rebates for union members, teachers, students, seniors, active and retired, guard and reserve military personnel, and first responders.

For further information or to purchase tickets in advance, visit www.untheatreco.org or call 313-444-0652.

Based on the show format originally conceived and produced by creator Greg Allen, Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Zoom follows the movement now referred to as Neo-Futurism. UnSemble members write, direct, and perform their own original plays specifically utilizing the Zoom platform and tools. Each play is delineated by a simple "Go" to begin and "Curtain" to end it, and the audience chooses the order of the plays based on a menu of numbered titles. At each performance, a six-sided die is rolled to decide how many plays will be replaced for the following weekend of performances, ensuring that audiences will never see the same show twice. The short plays vary in length, content, and format and can include silent pieces, songs, audience participation (yes, even on Zoom), and more.

All of these elements that audiences have come to expect are in this newly reinvented online format.

UnTheatre Co Founder and Producer, Christina Killmar, had this to say about the newest iteration of what was an already UnUsual show.

"Like many other small theatre groups in the area we have been struggling to redefine our show in these unprecedented times. After many weeks of experimentation and deep-diving into the functionality of the platform we have begun writing specifically for the platform and I can say that it's not your average Zoom experience. We always rise to a challenge and this has been no different. The unique nature of an online format has reinvigorated the performing artists and pushed their writing into new directions. This format also allows us to incorporate UnSemble members from out of Michigan as well. We can't wait for you to see what we're doing!"

The performing "UnSemble" for this run features Amy Johnson (Ypsilanti, MI), Jasmine Ermete (Ann Arbor, MI), Josh Thompson (Los Angeles, CA), Greg Allen (Chicago, IL), Kayla Rodriguez (New York, NY) and Amber Price (Houston, TX)

Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Zoom promises to be UnLike any online experience you have had. The Zoom meeting "opens" 5-10 minutes prior to each performance. Tickets are available at www.UnTheatreCo.org.

