Returning after sold-out crowds during its past runs, UnTheatre Co. kicks off another presentation of Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind, an attempt to perform 30 plays in 60 minutes. The extended run opens January 11 through February 16, 2020. Performances will run on Saturdays at 8PM and Sundays at 6PM and will take place at Matrix Theatre Company, located at 2730 Bagley in the heart of Detroit's Mexicantown, 48216.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15 plus the resulting number of the roll of a 6-sided die, or online for $21 with the resulting number of the roll of a 6-sided die being returned to you at the door. Durrty 30 late night performances will also take place throughout the run; tickets can be purchased at the door for the resulting roll of a 10-sided die, or online for $11 with the resulting number of the roll of a 10-sided die being returned to you at the door. Discounts are available for union members, teachers, students, seniors, active and retired military personnel, and first responders. For further information or to purchase tickets in advance, visit www.untheatreco.org or call 313-444-0652.

Originally conceived and produced by creator Greg Allen, Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind begat the movement now referred to as Neo-Futurism. UnSemble members write, direct, and perform their own original plays. Each play is delineated by a simple "Go" to begin and "Curtain" to end it, and the audience chooses the order of the plays based on a menu of numbered titles. At each performance, an audience member rolls an additional six-sided die to decide how many plays will be replaced for the following weekend of performances, ensuring that audiences will never see the same show twice. The short plays vary in length, content, and format and can include silent pieces, songs, audience participation, and more. UnTheatre Co. founder Christina Killmar wasn't just looking to entertain audiences when she decided to bring Too Much Light... to Detroit, though.

"The show allows audiences to explore and get involved with social issues during the performance, whether they realize it or not. Based on audience responses, this is something the city of Detroit and its theatre-goers have been looking for," UnTheatre Co. founder, Christina Killmar, said. "Looking forward, the UnSemble has already stepped up their game as they begin writing new plays for the January/February run and - as always - audiences should be ready for anything."

The performing "UnSemble" for this run features Alex Meitz (Ferndale), Alison Alkire (Ann Arbor), Avera Smith (Detroit), Amy Johnson (Ypsilanti), Carson Killmar (Harrison Twp), Casey O'Connor Blottie (Roseville), Jasmine Ermete (Ypsilanti), Josh Thompson (Ypsilanti), L Shima Darby (Detroit), Taylour Jenkins (Hamtramck), Nic B (Ypsilanti), Adam James (Ferndale), Cydney Marie (Ypsilanti), Eric Ruelle (Detroit), Raymond Andre (Hamtramck), Tina Paraventi (Ypsilanti), Amy Johnson (Ypsilanti).

Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind promises to be unlike anything you've ever seen in Detroit. Doors open 30 minutes prior to each performance. Seating is extremely limited, so act fast to get your tickets now.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You