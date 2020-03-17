UMS Cancels Remaining Performances In 2019/20 Season

In light of the recent recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and the State of Michigan, the University Musical Society (UMS) announces that the upcoming performances by American Ballet Theatre (ABT) and the Chineke! Orchestra with Sheku Kanneh-Mason have been canceled to support efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. UMS was originally scheduled to present ABT at the Detroit Opera House April 16-19 in partnership with Michigan Opera Theatre, and the Chineke! Orchestra was to perform at Hill Auditorium on April 23. With these two cancellations, UMS's 2019/20 season has concluded.



"We truly value our partnerships with American Ballet Theatre, the Chineke! Orchestra, Michigan Opera Theatre, and their respective companies of artists and administrators," said UMS president Matthew VanBesien. "We are actively working together to find a new period in the future to bring these artists back to Michigan, but sadly, the circumstances we are all experiencing make presenting these performances next month impossible at this time. All of us here in Michigan wish our touring artists the very best during this challenging moment."

Current ticketholders can visit ums.org/coronavirus for the most up-to-date information and options for ticket donations and refunds.

In order to reduce face-to-face contact, the Michigan League Ticket Office is currently closed. Ticket office staff will be available by phone Monday-Friday from 12-5 pm at 734.764.2538 and will also be responding to messages left via voice mail and email.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You