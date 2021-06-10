UMS Announces First-Ever Digital Pride

The University Musical Society announces its first-ever Digital Pride, which features three digital presentations, two lectures, a special Performance Playground unit for middle and high school students, and blog content released throughout the month of June.

The celebration features performances of Becca Blackwell's They, Themself and Schmerm, Conspirare performing Craig Hella Johnson's Considering Matthew Shepard, and Taylor Mac's Whitman in the Woods, as well as lectures by Mx. Justin Vivian Bond and Zanele Muholi presented in partnership with the Penny Stamps Speaker Series and more. Full details are available at ums.org/pride.

"LGBTQ+ artists - and audiences - have been an integral part of UMS's 143-year history," said UMS Vice President for Programming and Production Michael Kondziolka. "We're thrilled to celebrate artists who are out and proud through artistic works that celebrate and commemorate LGBTQ+ identity."

For more information and links to LGBTQ+ organizations and resources across the University of Michigan campus and Southeast Michigan, visit ums.org/pride.