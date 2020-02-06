Tickets On Sale Next Week For Detroit Debut Of SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL

Broadway in Detroit today announced that individual tickets for the Detroit premier of SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical at the Fisher Theatre, June 9 - 21, will go on sale Sunday, February 16.

SUMMER features a book by Tony Award nominee Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Tony Award winner Des McAnuff, with songs by Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Paul Jabara and others and is directed by Des McAnuff and choreographed by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo, with music supervised by Ron Melrose and scenic design by Tony Award nominee Robert Brill, costumes by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell, lighting by Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, sound by Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen and projections by Sean Nieuwenhuis. This tour is produced by the Dodgers and Tommy Mottola.

She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You Baby," "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff," this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.

The three actresses who will play the role of musical icon Donna Summer will be Dan'yelle Williamson as "Diva Donna," Alex Hairston as "Disco Donna" and Olivia Elease Hardy as "Duckling Donna."

The cast of SUMMER also includes Steven Grant Douglas as "Bruce Sudano," John Gardiner as "Neil Bogart," and Erick Pinnick as "Andrew Gaines." The ensemble is comprised of Jennifer Byrne, Jay Garcia, Tamrin Goldberg, Cameron Anika Hill, Brooke Lacy, Trish Lindström, Mara Lucas, Jo'Nathan Michael, Dequina Moore, Kyli Rae, Crystal Sha'nae, De'Ja Simone, Sir Brock Warren, Candace J. Washington, Brittany Nicole Williams and Jennifer Wolfe.

Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased online at www.broadwayindetroit.com or www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets may also be purchased by phone by calling 800-982-2787. Starting Monday, February 17, tickets may also be purchased at the Fisher Theatre box office.

For more information, please visit www.TheDonnaSummerMusical.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You