The Mitten Lab Announces Open Submissions For The 2019 Mitten Lab Residency

The MITTEN Lab (A Michigan Incubator for Theatre Talent Emerging Now), led by co-founders Katherine M. Carter and Rachel Sussman, is now accepting submissions for the 2019 MITTEN Lab residency, taking place from September 8 - 15, 2019 in Bear Lake, MI and culminating in a presentation featuring Interlochen Arts Academy students and Parallel 45 Theatre company members.

Submissions are now open to all playwrights, musical theatre composers, lyricists, and librettists ages 18 and up. Submissions will be accepted through Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:59 PM EST. The submission fee is $20 ($15 for students with a valid ID). A reading committee of industry professionals will review all applications. Artists accepted for the residency program will be notified by mid-July. For more information or to apply, please visit http://www.themittenlab.org.

The MITTEN Lab is a nonprofit artist residency program located in Northern Michigan that provides early career theatre artists with the time, space, and support to develop new theatrical works and engage with the local landscape. Artists pay nothing to participate - housing, travel, studio space, meals, and a stipend are provided.

Focusing on the advancement of works in the performing arts, The MITTEN Lab seeks to cultivate early career playwrights, musical theatre composers, lyricists, librettists, choreographers, and performance artists, in an effort to strengthen the development of new theatrical work in Michigan. At least one Midwest-based artist will be selected each year.

Last year's 2018 MITTEN Lab, the first selected through an open submissions process, featured Michigan and Chicago-based playwright Eric Grant, New York-based playwright Liz Morgan, and the New York-based musical theatre writing team of Kit Yan and Melissa Li. The 2017 Lab featured Detroit-based playwright Morgan Breon, Philadelphia-based playwright Jacqueline Goldfinger, and New York-based composer/lyricist Zack Zadek. The inaugural 2016 Lab featured New York-based playwright Monet Hurst-Mendoza, Detroit-based playwright Emilio Rodriguez, and New York-based composer/lyricist Zoe Sarnak.

Website: www.themittenlab.org





