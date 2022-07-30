The Encore's ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER MUSIC OF THE NIGHT Concert Is Selling Out Fast

The Encore's final offering of the summer will soar onto The Maas stage August 11-14. MUSIC OF THE NIGHT: A CELEBRATION OF Andrew Lloyd Webber will feature some of the Broadway composer's greatest hits from musicals such as Phantom of the Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar, Sunset Boulevard, Cats, Evita and more.

Taking the stage in this star-studded musical celebration are Broadway veterans Dan Cooney and JESSICA GROVÉ. Joining them on stage are local stars SARAH B. STEVENS and David Moan, who most recently starred as Donna and Sam in The Encore's sold-out run of MAMMA MIA! And in an exciting turn of events, Broadway's Aaron LaVigne, who is currently playing Jesus on the National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, will make a special guest appearance.

MUSIC OF THE NIGHT is directed by The Encore's Artistic Director, Dan Cooney, and music directed by a staple of The Encore's orchestra pit, R. MacKenzie Lewis. This exciting concert is generously sponsored by Dexter residents Dan and Janet Egeler. "It was Dan who first approached me about sponsoring a special concert" says Cooney, "and it's been a joy working together to bring Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic and soaring music to our audiences."

Andrew Lloyd Webber, to date, has composed 21 musicals, and is just one of 17 EGOT winners (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards). In 2001, The New York Times called him "the most commercially successful composer in history."

"We have some of the top talent in Michigan in this concert," says Cooney, "but the real star of the show is Webber's prolific body of work." In fact, many of Webber's songs have been widely recorded, becoming successful singles in their own right." "Memory" from Cats, "I Don't Know How to Love Him" from Jesus Christ Superstar, and "Any Dream Will Do" from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat are just three such recognizable hits.

Tickets for MUSIC OF THE NIGHT: A CELEBRATION OF Andrew Lloyd Webber can be purchased at www.theencoretheatre.org, through the box office (no fee) by calling 734-268-6200, or in-person at The Encore Musical Theatre Company, 7714 Ann Arbor Street in Dexter. Box office hours are Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10AM - 2PM.

