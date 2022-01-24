TOKENS OF AFFECTION Comes to the Farmington Players Barn Next Month

Take your Valentine to a fun romantic comedy at the Farmington Players Barn in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Tokens of Affection written by Topher Payne opens Friday February 11th. The show is directed by Dave Reinke of Novi, and it shines a spotlight on what commitment looks like two or three decades later. The story follows Frank Garrett who's stunned by his wife Jackie's decision to leave him after 37 years of marriage, and siblings Charlie and Claire who team up to try and save their parents' relationship.

Director Reinke says it's a perfect Valentine's show exploring two people who need to rekindle their love. To do so, they must first embrace the little things in life: "the compliments, the greetings at the door. The Tokens of Affection."

"From the moment I read the script I fell in love with the show," says director Reinke. "These are real people that audience members can relate to. It is not your typical A + B = love connection."

The playwright Topher Payne has been quoted as saying: "The core conflict of the show is recognizing that finding someone with whom to build a life is a dicey proposition. And if you manage to find that, no matter what that looks like, it's worth celebrating."

Reinke adds, "I hope audience members will leave with a happy heart and never lose sight of the little things that make love grand."

Tickets for Tokens of Affection are available now at farmingtonplayers.org or at the box office:

(248) 553-2955.

Due to the uncertainty of the times and in order to protect the safety of our cast, crew, and patrons, at this time, ALL attendees 12 and older are required to have been FULLY vaccinated against the COVID-19 coronavirus. Patrons must provide proof of vaccination and ID to gain entry to the theatre. Mask wearing is required while attending performances.

The house will open by 7:15, and ushers will encourage patrons to take their seats promptly - both pre-show and at intermission - rather than congregate in the lobby. Those who don't feel well or have cold symptoms, even if they've been vaccinated, are asked to please stay home, and schedule another day to see a show at The Farmington Players Barn.

The show sponsor, Weinstein Jewelers of Novi, is running a special promotion involving 50-50 ticket sales. There will be three winners every night. One person will take home the monetary prize and all three will receive gift cards to Weinstein Jewelers. They'll have a chance to win jewelry displayed in the theater's lobby showcase, or a free service from Weinstein, including a battery or a cleaning & inspection. The 50-50 winners will also be entered into a final drawing at the Weinstein store for a chance to win a brooch valued at $1800.