THE BIKINIS Comes to Riverbank Theatre This Month

Created by Ray Roderick and James Hindman, The Bikinis will run at Riverbank Theatre April 22 - May 22. Directed and choreographed by Katy Blake, the cast comprises Diana Spencer Turner as Annie, Jenny Giles - Voss as Jodi, Anita Newby as Barbara and Carrie Meusling as Karla.

Based on the true story of Briny Breezes, FL, The Bikinis, press notes state, "follows the tale of a fictional female singing group who reunites for a benefit concert and raise money for the good folks at the Sandy Shores Mobile Home Beach Resort. A developer has offered the residents the opportunity to sell their land so he can build condominiums. Do the residents accept the offer or keep their quaint community intact? Annie, manager of the mobile home park, devises a plan to give the residents another option. Her plan is to get her girl group, The Bikinis, back together for a benefit concert. However, will the four, once inseparable friends, who won the Belmar Beach Talent Contest wearing just their bikinis, reunite after 20 years? Reliving their heyday from the summer of '64, these ladies offer a nonstop celebration of song from their early days through the next two decades."

Songs include "It's In His Kiss," "Yellow Polka Dot Bikini," "Heat Wave," "Under The Boardwalk," "These Boots Are Made For Walkin'," "Look What They've Done To My Song," "When Will I Be Loved," "I'm Every Woman," "I Will Survive" and "It's Raining Men."

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at riverbanktheatre.com or by calling the box office at 810-334-2407.