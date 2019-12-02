THE 39 STEPS Comes to the Tipping Point Stage

The 39 Steps, brings a heightened production of intrigue and mystery to Tipping Point Theatre starting January 30th. This highly challenging show dashed with unique elements of action and comedy is sure to delight audiences and keep them on the edge of their seats.

Richard, an average English man, meets a mysterious woman that whispers secrets to him on her deathbed. Fleeing the country becomes his only hope for survival and solving the mystery of the 39 Steps. A parody of the 1915 novel by John Buchan and the 1935 film by Alfred Hitchcock of the same name, The 39 Steps mixes the thriller genre with humor in the style of Monty Python.

Action packed scenes call for staging a train chase, a plane fight and much more. While this seems a daring feat for a small professional theatre, Tipping Point is ready to tackle these exciting challenges. "One of the many reasons this script appeals to me is the technical challenges and action sequences," said Director James R. Kuhl, "Our audience knows we can deliver on humor, but we'll be showing them adventure in a way we haven't previously done in our 13 seasons here."

The script spends moments mocking itself and the actors, calling out exactly how ridiculous it is to expect a theatre to pull off some of these scenes. But Kuhl is ready to rise to the challenge, "We will be taking the ridiculousness of it 100% seriously."

The cast for The 39 Steps features favorites of the Michigan theatre scene. Andrew Papa, an Assistant Professor at the University of Detroit Mercy, returns to the stage having last appeared at Tipping Point in True West. Sayre Fox, a newcomer to the Tipping Point stage, is a classically trained actor raised outside Detroit with dual-citizenship in the United States and Great Britain. Audience favorites Wayne David Parker and Dave Davies round out the cast as Clown 1 and Clown 2. These two will have their very capable hands full as they tackle several different characters over the course of the show. Both are ubiquitous in the Southeast Michigan theatre scene but rarely seen alongside each other on stage.

The 39 Steps runs January 30 - March 8, 2020. Tickets go on sale to the General Public on December 11. Those interested in The 39 Steps are encouraged to purchase their tickets ahead of time as this show is anticipated to sell out. Tickets are non refundable but may be exchanged to a different performance of the same show up to 48 hours before the performance with no penalty. The 39 Steps is not intended for young audiences and will include haze effects.

Generously sponsored by John Bebes of Plante Moran.

Now in its 13th season, Tipping Point Theatre prides itself in hiring over 90 professional Michigan artists each year and continues to give to the surrounding areas whenever possible. Whether you're new to live productions or are a theatre veteran, the intimate, 100-seat theatre provides a great view and an entertaining experience for every ticket holder. A night at Tipping Point is a great casual outing for adults. More information can be found on their website at www.TippingPointTheatre.com or by calling the box office at (248) 347-0003.





