Stagecrafters Presents Outdoor Performance of WORKING - A MUSICAL

Stagecrafters presents the outdoor performance of Working-A Musical, brought to you in a joint venture by Stagecrafters and Ridgedale Players at Ridgedale Players in Troy.

Originally a Stagecrafters' 2nd Stage production, Working-A Musical was shut down on March 13, 2020, due to the pandemic. Its cancellation was heartbreaking for the cast, crew, and patrons who learned just a day before opening that the show wouldn't go on.

Thanks to the determination and ingenuity of those involved, it's back in an open-air setting on the beautiful grounds of Ridgedale Players, the result of a unique collaboration between two of the area's most respected community theatres.

"This is a great opportunity for our two groups to work together to bring live theatre back to our communities, this pandemic has made our community realize how much we all miss live theatre. We are looking forward to putting on a good show and following CDC guidelines to keep everyone safe. " says Vince DeRita, Stagecrafters board president.

Stagecrafters first pitched the idea to Ridgedale Players in August, and once an agreement was in place, the two groups worked quickly to put together a plan for an outdoor production.

"They say that every bad situation brings about unexpected benefits. This pandemic is no different," says Sandra Deering, president of Ridgedale Players. "Community theaters, by and large, work independently to bring quality entertainment to the community and provide an outlet for performing artists to practice their craft and express themselves. And so it is ironic that the very thing that shut us down, is also the thing that has forced us to look at our fellow organizations and recognize that through collaboration, we as a team, have the unique opportunity to deliver live theater in a safe manner .... We are proud to be able to rise to this challenge and bring this shared experience to the community."

Working--A Musical is based on the book by Studs Terkel. Director Ryan Lawson read this book in high school and was inspired by Terkel's stories. Once he learned the book had been turned into a musical, he knew he wanted to direct it.

The cast is made up of three men and three women who tell the story of over 26 characters. "They tell us about the indelible souls of the American worker, the iron worker, the waitress, the teacher. This gives us a great insight into how work defines who we are, yet also how we can't be defined by only our work," says Lawson.

Of the many talented composers who contributed to this musical, Lin-Manuel Miranda is probably best known for writing the successful musical, Hamilton. "Lin-Manuel Miranda probably said it best when he said this show is for anyone who works, has worked, or wants to work," says Lawson.

Other famous contributors include Broadway composer Mary Rodgers and singer and songwriter James Taylor.

If you plan to attend Working--A Musical, please be sure to bring your own seating for your comfort, as chairs and blankets will not be provided.

Everyone will be seated, first come, first served. Ridgedale Players' building will be open for restroom use. The show has no intermission, and runs about one hour and a half.

If the weather is in doubt, patrons can call Ridgedale Players at 248-988-7049 to find out if the show will run.

Ridgedale Players is located in Troy on the south side of West Long Lake Rd, between Crooks and Livernois at 205 W Long Lake Rd, Troy, MI 48098. Parking is onsite.

Tickets for this performance are $15 each and are available online at stagecrafters.org. Due to limited seating, please purchase ahead online. We cannot guarantee at door ticket availability. Same fees apply online and at door.

