Stagecrafters Presents 9 TO 5 Beginning This Month

Stagecrafters presents the musical, 9 to 5 running Friday, January 28 through Sunday, February 20, 2022 at the Baldwin Theatre in downtown Royal Oak.

9 to 5 the Musical is based on the seminal hit movie, 9 To 5 with upbeat music and lyrics by Dolly Parton.

Violet, Judy, and Doralee are employees who are fed up with their bad boss, Franklin Hart. He is a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot. They concoct a plan to get even with him, and in a wild twist of events, they sideline him and take control of the company that had always kept them down-giving the office a makeover, changing policies, and humanizing their workplace for the good of the employees.

Director Jerry Haines was drawn to 9 to 5 after seeing it on Broadway and knew he wanted to one day direct this musical on stage. "Dolly Parton managed to turn an iconic comedy into a brilliant empowering work of art that maintains all the beauty of the original film source, set to a dynamic score. Audiences will immediately identify with everything they loved about the film, but will now leave singing some incredibly memorable songs. I want every person who sees 9 to 5 to leave the theater feeling like they can "Shine Like the Sun," says Haines.

Stagecrafters will be continuing their Community Cares Campaign for the production of 9 to 5 by partnering with Women Empowering Women of Michigan (WEWOM). WEWOM continues to bridge the gaps amongst women,men and children. Their goal is to provide resources, break the cycle related to domestic violence, teach financial planning, mentoring/life coaching and fight hunger and homelessness.

"The partnership between WEWOM and Stagecrafters means community. Community means a feeling of fellowship with others, as a result of sharing common attitudes , interests and goals. Stagecrafters and WEWOM empower women," says CEO and Founder of WEWOM, LaTondra Marcy.

Patrons can support Stagecrafters' community partner by bringing in donations for basic necessities including toiletries, hats and gloves and school supplies and to allow WEWOM to continue supporting the community.

Tickets to all performances are $35 each. Tickets can be purchased online at stagecrafters.org or by calling 248-541-6430.