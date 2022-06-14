Stagecrafters Announces 22/23 Season

Stagecrafters has announced the 2022-2023 season featuring a wide array of fabulous productions.

The new season starts in July with Stagecrafters Youth Theatre's production of Frozen Jr. based on the Pixar hit movie in 2013. Stagecrafters Youth Theatre will be performed by actors ages 8-18.

Stagecrafters is excited to be back in full swing with a great slate of productions performed on the Main Stage. There is something for everyone in this season and Stagecrafters welcome patrons back with open arms. The 2022-2023 season theme is "from screen to stage" as all shows on Main Stage and Youth Theatre have a movie equivalent in addition to live stage performances.

The Stagecrafters 2nd Stage will be taking a year off to focus on preparing for a renovation of the black box theatre that patrons love. Patrons of 2nd Stage will still have a way to connect with 2nd Stage with the Stagecrafters Fringe Festival.

"We needed to think outside of the box for 2nd Stage this season, so we are outside Stagecrafters, Baldwin Theatre, on the Fringe. Four diverse shows with close to 30 diverse performers. Keeping 2nd Stage, alive and well. Join us," says Executive Producer David Sigler.

The Stagecrafters Fringe Festival will be performing at two different venues including Affirmations in Ferndale and Five15 in downtown Royal Oak.

The 2022-2023 Season is:

Frozen Jr. (SYT musical)

July 15-24, 2022

Directed by Jody Florkowski and Cassie Najor

Stagecrafters Fringe Festival

July 18-28, 2022

Performances are located at Five15 in Downtown Royal Oak and Affirmations in downtown Ferndale

Directed by Leta Chrisman, Erica Gunaca, Jay Kaplan and Matthew Rindfleisch

Little Shop of Horrors

September 30-October 23, 2022

Directed by Jeff LaMothe





Elf-The Musical

November 25-December 18, 2022

Directed by Debbie Landis-Sigler





Clue: On Stage Comedy

January 20-February 5, 2023

Directed by Leta Chrisman





Jungle Book (Stagecrafters Youth Theatre)

March 2-5

Directed by Emilie Florkowski





Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

April 7-23

Directed by Theresa Williams





Singin' in the Rain

June 2-25

Directed by Tony Battle

In Stagecrafters' 2022-2023 season, all evening performances for youth theatre shows begin at 7 pm and Main Stage productions begin at 8pm. All Sunday matinees begin at 2 pm. Stagecrafters Fringe Festival tickets, Stagecrafters Youth Theatre individual tickets and a Stagecrafters Youth Theatre bundle package are on sale now. Patrons who purchase the youth theatre bundle option avoid fees on youth theatre shows. Individual tickets for Main Stage productions will be on sale in early July and tickets can be purchased at stagecrafters.org.