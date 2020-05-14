Shakespeare Royal Oak Announces Virtual Bard Education Program, 20th Season On Hold Until 2021

Shakespeare Royal Oak proudly announces a new online way to experience Shakespeare with its professional theatre company. The theatre company, now in its 20th year, will offer four Virtual Bard classes beginning June 1st for kids and adults.

Virtual Bard classes will featuring an interactive online experience led by the professional artists from Shakespeare Royal Oak, including Artistic Director Sara Wolf, Education Director Patrick Nelson Hanley, and SRO veteran director Barton Bund. Each class will welcome a maximum of 12 students meeting twice a week for four weeks. The classes will end with an online performance.

Classes available include:

Basic Bard Available for youth entering third to eighth grade in the fall. Led by Patrick Nelson Hanley, this class will be an introduction to Shakespeare similar to Shakespeare Royal Oak's annual KidsAct! program.

Bard 2.0 Available for teens entering freshman to senior year in the fall. Also led by Patrick Nelson Hanley, this advanced program reflects the format established by Shakespeare Royal Oak's popular Teen Ensemble program.

The Bard with Bart: Discovering Shakespeare Available for daring adults who are new to performing Shakespeare. Shakespeare Royal Oak veteran and award-winning director Barton Bund leads this performing intensive with special guests. This course will end with an invited online performance.

Shakespeare's Verse Shakespeare Royal Oak Artistic Director Sara Wolf offers a deep text course for adults with some Shakespeare experience. This study-to-perform program will explore Shakespeare's master technique and discover multi-leveled meanings in his art. This course will end with an online final performance of a soliloquy or sonnet.Class registration opens Monday, May 16th and is $250 per student. More detailed class information including class schedules and online registration is available at www.shakespeareroyaloak.com.

20th Season On Hold With the ongoing uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, current limitations on large public gatherings, and prohibition of events in City of Royal Oak Parks, Shakespeare Royal Oak is putting its 20th Season of productions on hold until 2021.

Shakespeare Royal Oak Founder and Executive Director Ed Nahhat says that plans are being made for a virtual fundraising toast to honor the date of the theatre's 20th Anniversary this summer and remind everyone of the special experience the festival gives the community. "There's truly something special about Shakespeare under the summer stars," states Nahhat. "We will miss it in 2020 but we'll be back and better than ever in 2021."

Current Royal Oak City Commissioner and former Mayor Patricia Paruch has been attending the festival since 2000 and states, "Dave and I love Shakespeare Royal Oak and never miss it. It really stands out for quality, and a fun experience. We'll be first in line in 2021."



Mission Since 2001 Water Works Theatre Company has presented Shakespeare Royal Oak and other award-winning productions. Water Works enhances the quality of life in the community by offering Michigan's premier outdoor professional Shakespeare event in Royal Oak's Starr Jaycee Park. Water Works provides a place to call home for local professional actors, designers, directors, teachers, and other artists in a dynamic collaboration with skilled volunteers and other community supporters. Learn more at: www.shakespeareroyaloak.com







